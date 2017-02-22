MotoGP »

MotoGP 2017: 'Who, where, when'

22 February 2017
The 2017 MotoGP calendar, pre-season tests, in-season tests and rider line-up...
MotoGP 2017: 'Who, where, when'
MotoGP 2017: 'Who, where, when'
2017 MOTOGP RIDER LINE-UP

Factory Teams:

Repsol Honda
Marc Marquez (RC213V)
Dani Pedrosa (RC213V)

Movistar Yamaha
Valentino Rossi (YZR-M1)
Maverick Vinales (YZR-M1)

Ducati Team
Jorge Lorenzo (Desmosedici GP17)
Andrea Dovizioso (Desmosedici GP17)

Suzuki
Andrea Iannone (GSX-RR)
Alex Rins* (GSX-RR)

KTM
Bradley Smith (RC16)
Pol Espargaro (RC16)

Aprilia Gresini
Sam Lowes* (RS-GP)
Aleix Espargaro (RS-GP)

Satellite Teams:

LCR Honda
Cal Crutchlow (RC213V)

Marc VDS Honda
Jack Miller (RC213V)
Tito Rabat (RC213V)

Monster Yamaha Tech 3
Jonas Folger* (YZR-M1)
Johann Zarco* (YZR-M1)

Avintia Ducati
Hector Barbera (Desmosedici GP16)
Loris Baz (Desmosedici GP15)

Pramac Ducati
Danilo Petrucci (Desmosedici GP17)
Scott Redding (Desmosedici GP16)

Aspar Ducati
Alvaro Bautista (Desmosedici GP16)
Karel Abraham (Desmosedici GP15)

* Rookie.


10 changes to look out for in MotoGP 2017 by Crash_net


2017 OFFICIAL PRE-SEASON TESTS

MotoGP:
Sepang: January 30th-February 1st.
Phillip Island: February 15th-17th.
Losail: March 10th-12th.

Moto2/Moto3:
Jerez: March 8th-10th.
Losail: March 17th-19th.

2017 MOTOGP CALENDAR

Round 1: 26 March Qatar* Doha/Losail
Round 2: 9 April Argentina Termas de Rio Hondo
Round 3: 23 April Americas COTA
Round 4: 7 May Spain Jerez de la Frontera
Round 5: 21 May France Le Mans
Round 6: 4 June Italy Mugello
Round 7: 11 June Catalunya Catalunya
Round 8: 25 June Netherlands TT Assen
Round 9: 2 July Germany Sachsenring
Round 10: 6 August Czech Republic Brno
Round 11: 13 August Austria Red Bull Ring
Round 12: 27 August Great Britain Silverstone
Round 13: 10 September San Marino & Riviera di Rimini Misano
Round 14: 24 September Aragon MotorLand Aragon
Round 15: 15 October Japan Motegi
Round 16: 22 October Australia Phillip Island
Round 17: 29 October Malaysia Sepang
Round 18: 12 November Valencia Ricardo Tormo-Valencia
* Evening Race

2017 OFFICIAL IN-SEASON MOTOGP TESTS

Jerez: Post race (Monday).
Catalunya: Post race (Monday).
Brno: Post race (Monday).





« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Rossi, Miller, Zarco, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Vinales, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Vinales, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Crutchlow, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Crutchlow, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Crutchlow, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Crutchlow, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Barbera, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Lorenzo, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Rins, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Bautista, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Zarco, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Zarco, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Crutchlow, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Vinales, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Vinales, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Vinales, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Vinales, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 