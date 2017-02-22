MotoGP »

MotoGP: Vinales' race pace delights Yamaha

22 February 2017
Movistar Yamaha boss Massimo Meregalli feels Maverick Viñales' race simulation confirmed speed; Valentino Rossi focussed on testing a host of set ups, too 'tired' for long run.
If one question mark remained when discussing Maverick Vinales' suitability for a charge at 2017 MotoGP title prior to the Phillip Island test, it was his ability to deliver pace late in a race.

Yet the 22-year-old's performance toward the end of the final day of testing in Australia confirmed to Movistar Yamaha team boss Massimo Meregalli that Vinales' sensational turn of pace is ably backed up by outright consistency.

Vinales was once again in stunning form across the three days, ending each afternoon strongly (fourth, first, first) and topping the combined timesheets, as he had done two weeks previously in Sepang.

With countryman and reigning champion Marc Marquez showing signs that he is quickly adding a relentless consistency to his own armoury ahead of 2017, Vinales' race run confirmed that he could well match the Repsol Honda rider.

“First of all Maverick has been really fast,” said a delighted Meregalli, speaking to Crash.net outside Yamaha's garage on Friday evening.

“For us it was really important to see how he could manage the race simulation. Last year we suffer a lot [with] the degradation of the rear tyre. This year he always felt that for him the tyre life was not so bad.

“Anyway, until one hour ago the result was not there. He did two simulations with a good pace. He did 20 laps. Basically the drop was almost nothing.

“During the second one he was also tired. He could keep a faster pace but he said that at the end, after maybe 17 laps, he had a drop himself. Anyway this is really good information, [and] a sign.”



A glance at the times through Friday confirmed Meregalli's words.

Vinales' second race simulation included a host of laps in the mid-to-low 1m 29s. His average lap time over that 18-lap run worked out as an impressive 1m 29.478s. Marquez's average was a faster 1m 29.125s average, albeit over a shorter 14-lap distance, with LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow the only other rider under the 1m 30s long-run average.

Meanwhile, Vinales' speed and pace appeared to be at odds to team-mate Valentino Rossi, who celebrated his 38th birthday on the second day of the test.

The Italian declared himself “not very happy” after placing an uncharacteristic eleventh fastest, but Meregalli revealed Yamaha had asked the nine-time world champion to sampled a variety of set-ups aimed at conserving the tyres.

In the end, a fatigued Rossi opted out of completing a race run.

“Valentino has been asked to test too many settings. Always working on the tyre degradation. A few were working a bit better, but maybe most of the others were not working properly.

“At the end he was just tired. He said, 'I don't want to start a race simulation and I don't want to do the time attack because I'm tired'.”

Vinales will seek to complete a perfect sweep of official tests since joining Yamaha during the final outing in Qatar from March 10-12.




