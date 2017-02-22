Redding ‘salvages’ test with late remedy

As the first day of MotoGP testing at Phillip Island drew to a close Scott Redding was all at sea.Issues with his Ducati Desmosedici GP16 had left him searching for confidence but little by little, he regained the feeling to 'salvage' the three days.The Englishman had found any early progress impeded by the rear of his machine stepping out of line at the first touch of the throttle, an issue that played havoc with his lap time around the circuit's numerous long, quick bends.Set-up changes and electronics on Thursday and Friday limited the issue however, and while Redding wasn't overly enamoured with his final position of 20th, he took heart from fixing the rear.“We managed to fix that [rear tyre coming round], which was a relief really,” said the Redding on Friday evening.“It happened again at the end of the day, especially when the wind picked up a bit more. We improved some things. I just struggled a lot with the wind, which caused me a lot of problems. Some tyres then weren't really that good.“I came out after lunch with a new tyre, set my best lap and I felt quite good. The wind just dropped and everything just worked. I tried to do it again in the afternoon but the wind picked up and I had no real grip. On the gas the rear starts to come round, like first touch [of the throttle].“So I'm struggling to find some consistency to put the laps together. But to see where we came from, we were in a real bad way at the start of this test, kind of salvaged it a little bit. I was expecting a little bit more today.“But, you know, sometimes you've got to take smaller steps before trying to jump. I think all Ducatis seemed to struggle as well. After the first day that we had, and compared to the other Ducatis, we weren't really that far.“I just think having a bad start to the test doesn't help anyway. I managed to build some confidence up but as soon as something happens it makes you think back to it. It was a hard test for me to be honest. Just to do any kind of development work.“One of the biggest things I struggled with was the front of the bike feels really stiff. But it's not stiff through the forks. We're running quite soft but I feel all the bumps through the handlebars quite a lot.”Redding is hopeful of remedying the issue with the front end of the motorcycle by experimenting with some front fork settings that resemble his set-up from 2016.“We tried a few things with electronics and found a little bit the way there. We tried a few things with the bike but the more we tried the more it went wrong. One or two small things helped.“But we need to try one or two things different with the forks in Qatar because we got a different fork setting to what I had last year and I've only complained about the front so far. We need to back to something we had between, or go back to something that we had last year.”The former Moto2 title runner-up refrained from posting any long runs over the three days, as he felt it to be a futile exercise whenever his feeling with the bike wasn't as he liked. Some race runs will be forthcoming at the next test in Qatar, he said.“My crew chief wanted me to. I said that I wasn't in a position to. I'm struggling. I'm not going to put myself out and struggle for 20 laps. I don't feel comfortable like I want to, struggling for the lap time, struggling with wind.“I think it'd do me more damage than good. In Qatar I'll do a couple of long runs to see. But when you're struggling it's not really the best thing to do. When it's a riding thing then maybe a long run could help.“But when it's not a rider thing it's kind of pointless. You're going to go round and round and deal with the same stuff every lap.”