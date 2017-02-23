Lowes: If I start Qatar how I finished here…

Sam Lowes found it difficult to hide his frustration at ending the three-day Phillip Island test at the bottom of the combined timesheets, but took comfort from two days of solid improvements, and feels confident he'll be better placed in Qatar.Using Aprilia's 2016 RS-GP across the entire test as he continues his adaption to a 260bhp MotoGP machine, Lowes recovered well from a difficult first day in Australia, when he twice he was a faller, to improve his lap time by 2.1s by Friday evening.The final day of the test was pocked with “some issues”, including running out of fuel in the afternoon – “a bit annoying”, as he put it – which left him unable to better his final time of 1m 30.200s.Still, when assessing his pace, the 26-year old was sure that he would be challenging for a world championship point if he had to race after the Australian test, and is excited by the prospect of using Aprilia's 2017 machine for the first time at the next run out in Qatar.“We've improved massively over the three days,” said Lowes on Friday. “We went another 0.3s quicker today. Yesterday we did one lap in the 1m 30s. Today we've done about 20 laps in the 30s.“We had a few issues. On my best lap I could have been a couple of tenths quicker but we had some problems getting the bike stopped, which was a bit annoying. Then we had some issues in the afternoon.“At the end of the day it was so close, so it looks shit if you look at it. But I know the situation and we're improving all the time. We had a bad first day but if you take that out of it we've had five days on the bike without crashing, which is not so bad.“We need to be faster, obviously. But at the next test we can get a few bits and start. I feel like I'm riding the bike quite good now. OK, we're not up the timing sheets but the pace is quite good, quite consistent. I've been on my own and in the end I was going quite fast.“Race run, we didn't really feel good with the tyre, it didn't feel good so we stopped a bit early. I think a lot of people didn't do a race run. If there was a race tomorrow we'd be fighting for a point, which isn't ideal. If you look, I'm only 0.3s off 15th place. And a lot of them are just one laps.“So I'd definitely be in with a shout of a point. I'm quite happy but it was a frustrating day because we had a few issues that we shouldn't have had. Hopefully we'll get to Qatar, get some new parts, and start testing the new parts.“Everything has moved on. Look at the pace last year. If I had done that time last year it'd have been good. OK, the conditions weren't great but still… I need something more now. We can see the differences. Also, to come out of turn eleven and run out of fuel… I'm not that far off really. We'll be alright.”Although its power is not as he'd hoped, team-mate Aleix Espargaro was nonetheless positive when assessing Aprilia's 2017 machine, a bike that Lowes believes to be “a step up in every little area.”“The new bike looks really good, really positive. All the feedback is positive. It looks as though it's an upgrade and a step up in every little area, which is really good for me.“Today at the end we had another tyre. We could have put it in and pushed but my crew chief and I decided that, to be two or three tenths up, it would have been good to that.“But it's also good to do two solid days in a good way. And that's important right now, and healthy. If I can start Qatar how I finished here and keep building then I'll be good.”