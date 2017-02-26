'Brief' shoulder dislocation for Marquez at Honda test

Test de Jerez finalizado! Buenas sensaciones, lástima de la caída al final del dia y la luxación de hombro, pronto estaremos a tope!!💪🏼✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/p006UvJEUj — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) February 25, 2017



Marc Marquez suffered a 'briefly dislocated his right shoulder' during a shortened private Repsol Honda MotoGP test at Jerez.The reigning triple world champion and team-mate Dani Pedrosa had intended to test for two days, but rain prompted the cancellation of Friday's action.Although the skies remained cloudy today, the track conditions were improved, allowing the Repsol Honda men to continue working on development of Honda's new 'big bang'-style engine.Marquez fell at turn 7 in the afternoon. A check at the circuit's medical centre showed no further damage and he was able to complete most of his testing programme.“Today was a productive day, as we were able to do many laps and to work on our bike well. We did most of the work we had planned, which is good, " Marquez said. "I crashed in the afternoon and dislocated my shoulder, but luckily it was nothing serious. Now I'll have some rest back at home and get ready for the next test, in Qatar.”Marquez dislocated his other (left) shoulder in Austria last August, the same shoulder he had dislocated at Silverstone in 2013.Pedrosa said of the test: “After missing yesterday, luckily today we were able to fully exploit the time available, even though the track conditions in the morning were not ideal and we had to concentrate all our testing schedule in one day. We worked really hard but we're satisfied with what we've done here. Now we must keep focused and try and continue in the same way in Qatar in two weeks' time.”The addition of the Jerez test confirmed that Marquezwhen he spoke of more problems to solve with the new Honda.HRC has designed a new engine for 2017, featuring an uneven 'big bang' firing order (already used by all its rivals except KTM) to try and tame the RC213V's aggressive corner exit character.The five Honda riders have given a cautious thumbs-up to the big bang engine, two versions of which are currently being used alongside back-to-back tests with last year's screamer.Marquez has also delivered exceptional speed and consistency with the latest 'big bang' evolution, given to the factory team and LCR's Cal Crutchlow from Sepang in January. But the reigning champion remains concerned with the 'connection' he feels when operating the throttle."Still for me we are missing something, in the electronic side. It feels like the electronics are on one side and the engine on another side. They are not working together. It is difficult to understand, but they need to fix," Marquez said at Phillip Island."The new engine is smooth. The power is normal, not very powerful. But with the electronics - the connection with the gas, the engine and rear wheel - still I don't feel comfortable."The fact that Marquez was second fastest at last week's Phillip Island test, and best of all over long runs, prompted many to question the sincerity of his concerns. But the Australian circuit is fast and flowing, with very few areas of hard acceleration, which is where the aggressive Honda struggles the most."At [Phillip Island] we don't have our weak point, which is acceleration," Marquez confirmed. "Already last year we were fast here, and now again this year, but still we must work because we are not comfortable in some areas."Hence Honda opted to use some of their five private test days at Jerez, one of the slowest circuits on the calendar with plenty of hard acceleration in low gears. Marquez (+7s) and Pedrosa (+10s) were comfortably beaten by both factory Yamahas in last year's race.No lap times for the Jerez test were provided by Repsol Honda.The third and final official MotoGP pre-season test takes place at Losail, Qatar from March 10-12.