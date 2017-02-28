McPhee's British Talent Team launched in London

VIDEO: @johnmcp17: 'It's an honour to be part of this new project... We won a race last season so that has to be ultimate goal. #Moto3 pic.twitter.com/S38RZ879Qf — Crash.net MotoGP (@crash_motogp) February 28, 2017



John McPhee unveiled his 2017 Moto3 race livery during the official launch of the new 'British Talent Team' in London on Tuesday.The Scotsman was joined on stage by Talent Promotion Director Alberto Puig, who will be team manager of the Honda outfit, plus former grand prix winner Jeremy McWilliams, who is assisting as a rider coach/spotter as part of his role as 'British Talent Scout'.While official Moto3 and Moto2 testing won't start until Jerez on March 8, McPhee and others have already taken to the track in private outings with their 2017 machines."It's an honour to be selected for this project and I can't thank Dorna enough," McPhee said. "We were strong and feeling comfortable in the private tests. All the little details are in place."Alberto has really helped me with what's important and what I need to focus on. It's be amazing having Jeremy there as well and I really appreciate having both of them on board."Every rider believes they can win and I do as well. We did it last season so it has to be the ultimate target, but this is a new project so we have to take it step-by-step."McPhee made his grand prix debut as a 125cc wild-card in 2001 and completing his first full (Moto3) season in 2013.The 22-year-old Scotsman took his first podium at Indianapolis 2015, finishing the season a best yet eleventh overall, before last year's Czech triumph on what was otherwise a challenging season on the Peugeot-branded Mahindra.Alongside the official presentation of McPhee's team was confirmation that a new British Talent Cup, 'designed to develop and support future stars from the UK' is to start in 2018."It's going to be massive thing," McPhee said. "Coming from Britain it's hard to get into the world championship. I was fortunate to have Racing Steps behind me and now the British Talent Cup is here I'm sure there will be loads of kids looking to be a part of it."Selection for the British Talent Cup is set to take place in 2017 and the engines ready to fire up next year. The Cup will race at Dorna-run events including the UK Round of WorldSBK at Donington Park and the British GP at Silverstone. A range of circuits in the UK and Spain form a tentative base for the proposed calendar, and the bike will be a Honda NSF 250R Moto3 machine.The first ever selection program for the Cup will be held in the week leading up to the 2017 British Grand Prix at Silverstone. The application process runs from the 5th May to 18th June, and riders who will be invited to the selection process will be informed before the 21st July.