Redding, Petrucci present Pramac MotoGP livery

Pramac Ducati riders Scott Redding and Danilo Petrucci have unveiled their 2017 MotoGP livery during a launch ceremony in Napoli, Italy.While remaining as team-mates for a second year, with a familiar red, white blue livery, the big change is that Petrucci 'won' GP17 machinery - alongside factory stars Jorge Lorenzo and Andrea Dovizioso - by out-scoring Redding during the second half of last season."First of all I would like to thank all those who have allowed me to be back with Pramac for the third year in a row. If I'm not mistaken I am the rider who has raced the most consecutive seasons with the team, and this fills me with pride," Petrucci said."I'm glad to be here also because this is an important year: I was rewarded with the official Ducati and I have to do well. I want to improve the results of 2015 and finish the races in which I was leading during the 2016 season."The bike is a step forward compared to that of 2015. We'll see if it will be enough to stay with the competition that this year is an even higher level. We are still working to discover all the potential, but one thing is certain: the 2017 version of the Ducati Desmosedici GP is the most competitive bike I've ever ridden".Petrucci, who missed the early rounds of last year due to a hand injury from testing in Phillip Island, ultimately finished 14th in the world championship, one place ahead of Redding.But Redding was the only Pramac rider to stand on the podium last season, at the wet Assen race. The Englishman will use the older (GP-winning) GP16 machine.Regardless of machinery, pre-season testing to date suggests plenty of work ahead fo the Pramac pair: Petrucci and Redding were only 14th and 19th fastest respectively at the opening Sepang test, then 14th and 20th at Phillip Island.Only the Losail test remains before the start of the new season in Qatar on March 26."Testing has been different from last year," Redding admitted. "Last year was quite easy, everything worked, but sometimes it's better when you have to work harder in the pre-season because you understand the bike more. I think well be closer once the racing starts."A few guys have changed around in the team, but you always have that family feeling in Pramac which I like. We're taking the right steps with Christian [Pupulin, new crew chief] and I can't wait for the new season to start."The target is a bit different this year; with Suzuki and Aprilia upping their games and the rookies doing well. A top six will more difficult - but top ten, top eight on a good day."You can see from the testing times how close it is. Being on a satellite bike we need to take advantage in difficult weather conditions."Team Manager Franceso Guidotti added: "It will be a very important season for our team and for our riders. The relationship we have with Ducati is year by year more and more narrow and in 2017 will materialize with the presence of the Ducati Desmosedici GP 2017 in Danilo Petrucci's side."A fascinating challenge for Petrux which will have the task of trying to stay with the riders in front. A challenging responsibility also for Scott Redding who will have the Ducati Desmosedici GP 2016, a bike that has proven to be extremely powerful, giving a lot of satisfaction last season."We face a tough job but we are ready to deal with it and determined in carrying out our mission that is to hold high the colors of 'Octo Pramac Racing'."The revised team name means that last year's partnership with Russia's Yakhnich Motorsport looks to have disappeared. The team had been titled 'Octo Pramac Yakhnich' during 2016.Like Honda and KTM, Ducati is yet to reveal its answer to the new MotoGP winglet ban, meaning the profile of the Pramac machines may well change by round one in Qatar om March 26.