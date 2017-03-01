MotoGP »

MotoGP: Sete Gibernau steps in for Repsol Honda shakedown

1 March 2017
Sete Gibernau steps in to check Repsol Hondas during private Jerez MotoGP test.
Sete steps in for Repsol Honda shakedown
MotoGP: Sete Gibernau steps in for Repsol Honda shakedown
How do you check if your MotoGP machines are ready for a delayed private test the following day, without asking the race riders to try them?

Most MotoGP riders are restricted to just five days of private testing per season and even a few shakedown laps would count as one day of testing.

The answer, in the case of Repsol Honda at Jerez last Friday, was to ask former MotoGP title runner-up Sete Gibernau to do the shakedown for the RC213Vs of Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa.

Gibernau, who made his last MotoGP start in 2009, is now working as an advisor for Pedrosa.

Due to poor weather, Marquez and Pedrosa did not ride as planned on the Friday, to avoid wasting a precious test day.

But Repsol Honda confirmed to Crash.net that Gibernau instead took to the track, to check the machines were working correctly for Saturday, when better weather allowed both Marquez and Pedrosa to test as planned.

HRC used exactly the same tactic when Alex Marquez rode an early version of the 2017 Honda at Misano last year.

Marc Marquez and Pedrosa have thus used only one private test day each, since last year's Valencia finale (when the new season officially starts).

Yamaha's Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales spent two days at Sepang in November (alongside Tech 3 riders Jonas Folger and Johann Zarco), when Jack Miller was completing two days for Honda at Jerez.

The satellite Ducati teams (Pramac, Avintia and Aspar) also rode for two days at last year's private Jerez test, alongside Suzuki (one day for Andrea Iannone), Aprilia and KTM.

Aprilia and new manufacturer KTM are not yet subject to the five-day private testing limit.

Gibernau, now 44, raced a Repsol Honda in the then 500cc World Championship from 1998 to 2000, finishing on the podium five times. He later claimed eight of his nine premier-class wins as a satellite Honda MotoGP rider at Gresini, between 2003-2005.

By Peter McLaren




Marc Marquez is ON IT in Honda MotoGP test por Crash_net





Tagged as: Repsol Honda , gibernau
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Gibernau, Sepang MotoGP test, February 2017
MotoGP, rider and team grid, 2017 [Credit: CMG]
MotoGP 2017 calendar, [Credit: CMG]
Vinales, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Vinales, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Crutchlow, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Crutchlow, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Crutchlow, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Crutchlow, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Barbera, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Lorenzo, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Rins, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Bautista, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Zarco, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Zarco, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Crutchlow, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Vinales, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Vinales, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 