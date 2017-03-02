'Virtual pit boards', in the form of team-to-rider dashboard messages, are being developed to compliment real pit boards in MotoGP 2017 (pic: Gold&Goose).

By Peter McLaren

Is the system for sending dashboard messages from teams to MotoGP riders ready to be used this season?"The technology itself is ready, but we are continuing to get agreement from all the teams - which includes the riders - about what everyone actually wants, within the envelope of what is possible. There are some teams and riders who say 'we don't actually want it' and others who say 'yes, this is a good tool, let's use it'. So it's not finalised yet."What I can say is that it will be a very short text message system, to be as clear and succinct as possible. And at the moment the proposal is to start with a menu system, with five or six stock messages available, if the team wants to use them."Those five or six messages have to be defined by us. So it's not a write-what-you-like messaging system. It's a small choice of clear, succinct messages which are to do with weather conditions, when a rider needs to come into the pits. Things like that."Maybe it will evolve into something more. Personally, I'm yet to be convinced that it's a great idea to have unlimited communication to the riders. So I'd prefer that it's limited and it will be at the start."Having set messages will also limit teams communicating tactics or team orders, which is a concern for many fans..."Yes certainly, but to be honest you have to remember that teams are communicating with their riders anyway with pit board signals. They can easily put a 'P2' on there, meaning drop back a place or something."While I'm more concerned with the safety side - informing riders of weather changes - there is also a bit of philosophy involved in the messaging system, because a motorcycle grand prix is not an endurance race, it's a sprint race."It's man and machine out there on the track alone, having a race, usually without pit stops, and it's up to the rider to decide their own tactics based on how they see the race track. As opposed to having a pit crew, like in Formula One, deciding tactics for them."I personally would like to keep that philosophy of a motorcycle sprint race, where it's up to the rider to make their own decisions."What is the likelihood that agreement will be reached for the messaging system to be used in Qatar?"Personally, I think it's unlikely. As I say, the technology is ready to go, but it also requires that all the teams are updated to the latest version of the official software. []."If it's all agreed and everyone is ready, it can be implemented. We already have the dashboard flag signals and it's the same electronics sending the signal for the messages. So from our side it's a done deal."There was some debate basically between Dorna, IRTA and the teams on - first of all - do we even want this? And secondly, if we do, what format should it take? That part is not quite resolved yet."But it may move ahead in time for Qatar and that wouldn't be a problem from our side."Is the format not resolved because some teams are pushing for the freedom to write their own messages?"Oh, the first request from almost every team is freedom to write their own messages - and that was more-or-less the first veto from me! Let's see how we get on with a menu of set messages, because the target was firstly always safety. So messages like; 'conditions are XYZ, you really need to change tyres'. That kind of thing. So with that target in mind, free messaging was the least of our priorities."You mentioned the philosophy of a motorcycle grand prix, is that also why you oppose free messaging from teams to riders?"I do still have reservations about free messages and even allowing the whole team-to-rider dashboard communication system. But I can also see some really good applications for it, from a safety point of view. So okay, let's go ahead, get it up and running and then as we get experience we can make it better and better."Messaging aside, are there any new dashboard signals for 2017?"We're going to include a couple more, as the dashboard system grows. It's mostly for Moto3."There's a new warning light for exceeding track limits. It doesn't mean a penalty, it means we've seen you exceeding track limits a couple of times, we'll consider it a mistake, but watch out because you're inline for a penalty."We've already been signalling that warning manually during the last half of last year, by informing the team to give their rider a pit board signal. But we've now got it as a dashboard signal as well. It's a light with a bit of text saying what the message means."Another new dashboard signal is for blue flags, specifically during a race for a rider who is about to be lapped. I'm not so bothered about qualifying and practice, but during the race I want to be very sure the leaders are not held up by a backmarker, so I'll give the extra signal then."As with all the dashboard signals we will continue waving flags at the side of the track as well."The blue flag signal is not automated, we still have to monitor and call it from Race Direction. So at the same time that we are contacting marshal posts to say 'be ready, there is a blue flag situation about to occur' we'll be deciding when and which riders to send the dashboard signal to."How do you monitor the track limits?"Track limits have been a growing problem because we've taken away a lot of artificial grass for safety. So we've got an automated, camera-based system, to be able to identify when a wheel is out of track limits and display the information to us straight away."We will still review it and decide if it is a penalty or not, but we're basically speeding up our operation. Rather than having dozens of eyes watching cameras all over the place, we've got a signal being sent to us automatically saying, 'hey, look at this'."Were you using that dedicated camera system last year?"There was some early testing last year, but it's new for this season."And it'll be ready to use right from Qatar?"For sure. The level of how well the software works for detecting what's outside of the track limits and what is not will be a work in progress. But the good thing is we'll have dedicated cameras on the trouble spots, whereas before I was relying on having a Dorna camera that happens to be in the right place to watch the trouble spot. The big step forward for me is that we'll have our own cameras, just for that task. They are not panning somewhere else, they are dedicated just to track limits."They are like closed circuit cameras?"Exactly, we can still move them if we want, but the point is every circuit has got known trouble spots. Some, thank goodness, don't have any! Some, like Silverstone, have lots. We'll focus on the known trouble spots straight away and for the occasional situation that's in a really unusual place, we'll still rely on a marshal to point it out to us."What is the average length of time between a rider exceeding track limits and a decision being made..."A huge variation. During practice it's really easy because all we are doing is cancelling that lap time, saying it's an illegal lap. So that's very automated and relatively simple. Our guy who has observed it more-or-less pushes a button, then time keeping gets the signal and cancels the lap."During a race there's a lot more judgement involved from us, usually either; 'okay, he's made a mistake and gone off track, but hasn't gained an advantage'. Or, 'he's made that mistake too many times...' Or, 'he's clearly gained an advantage'."If it's a clear situation - live feed, a rider goes outside track limits and gains ground - the penalty is instant and the rider knows within a minute. Then we've got much, much slower track limit penalties where we get a marshal report about a rider who perhaps is not in the front group, not always on camera."So then we have to verify it by finding the video of that incident and then, if necessary, issuing the penalty. That can actually be a number of laps later in the worst possible case."So there is a variance in detection. The new automated camera system we've got uses software that determines the track limit, when an object has gone out of that limit and then relays that image to us so we can assess it straight away."We still have to judge if it was an infringement or not, but at least it stops us waiting for a marshal to call in on the radio, 'can you look at turn 12, one lap ago'. It's just speeding up the process that we already follow by using the latest technology."The Moto3 'towing and slowing' saga was a headache again for you last year. Is the message getting through, now that the penalties have been ramped up?"That helped a lot. There was a big change in behaviour. But we noticed the first time we started doing penalties, there was a big change in behaviour at first and then it crept back again. The shock value wears off."So later in the year we said, 'right, now you are going to get a serious penalty if you do this' and we are still at a reasonable stage of behaviour at the moment. So we'll keep going as it was at the end of last year, with those penalties being applied ruthlessly."The final option is to change the format of qualifying and I really don't want to do that. So I'm trying to do everything other than that. Let's see how we get on."