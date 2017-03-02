Binder makes belated 2017 KTM Moto2 debut

Reigning Moto3 world champion Brad Binder made a belated 2017 debut on the new KTM Moto2 machine during private testing at Jerez.The South African ace had been forced to miss earlier outings while still recovering from a broken left arm at Valencia in November, but was passed fit to ride in his new team colours this week."These three days of testing at Jerez have gone surprisingly well. I've had a good time on the bike again after a time away that has dragged on," said Binder, who completed 156 laps."The Moto2 bike is completely new for me, so every time I ride in it I learn something. I like it and it helps me to improve more. I look forward to seeing what happens this season, because I think we are going in the right direction."We made shorter runs, because there were moments in which my arm hurt a little. Even so, my recovery is progressing and for the next test I will definitely take a step forward and be much fitter; at least I will have more strength, for sure.""The most important thing here at Jerez with the Moto2 team has been seeing Brad [Binder] back on the back on the bike, and seeing that he is able to ride even when he still isn't at 100%," declared team manager Aki Ajo. "He's put in a lot of kilometres and a lot of laps with the Moto2 bike."Binder's team-mate Miguel Oliveira, returning to Aki Ajo for his second Moto2 season, was able to ride at a good pace over the course of his 209 laps, and was once again among the fastest in testing (despite there being no official timing)."This test has been very positive. From the first day we found a very good setup, which means that we are working in the right way. During these three days we have tried many things and this has helped us. We decided to continue with short runs in order to try as many things as possible," Oliveira said."The weather in Jerez has been quite good and allowed us to complete many laps. Today it was very hot and that wasn't helpful, and there was also a lot more rubber laid down than on the first day and it was a bit slippery, but we were able to work well. We've taken another step forward, so I'm looking forward to seeing where we are next week, with all the other bikes on track."Ajo added: "Miguel continues to work in a very professional way, and this is very important for the new bike. He has experience in Moto2, which is a boost for developing this new bike. In addition, he has a style with a very steady pace that is very important for improving the bike."Oliveira and Binder will be back at Jerez for the first official Moto2 and Moto3 pre-season test on March 8-10.