MotoGP »

MotoGP: Surgery for Barbera, Qatar test in doubt

2 March 2017
Hector Barbera in doubt for Qatar MotoGP test, but 'certain' to be ready for season-opening race.
Surgery for Barbera, Qatar test in doubt
MotoGP: Surgery for Barbera, Qatar test in doubt
Hector Barbera has undergone surgery for a broken collarbone, sustained in a training accident at Valencia.

The Avintia Ducati rider broke his left collarbone into five pieces after falling from a 'small bike', requiring a one-and-a-half-hour operation to insert a titanium plate. The surgery was complicated by an older fracture, whilst Barbera was a teenager.

The Spaniard will stay in the hospital for 48 hours and, while his participation in the March 10-12 final official test is unsurprisingly 'in doubt', Barbera will 'certainly' be ready for the season-opening race at the same Qatar circuit on March 23-26.

Barbera has been given GP16 machinery for this season, a jump of two years compared to his previous bike, but is struggling to feel comfortable and was only 16th fastest at the recent Phillip Island test.





Marc Marquez is ON IT in Honda MotoGP test por Crash_net

Tagged as: barbera
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Barbera, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Pit boards
John McPhee British Talent Team
John McPhee British Talent Team
MotoGP, rider and team grid, 2017 [Credit: CMG]
MotoGP 2017 calendar, [Credit: CMG]
Vinales, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Vinales, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Crutchlow, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Crutchlow, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Crutchlow, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Crutchlow, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Barbera, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Lorenzo, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Rins, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Bautista, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Zarco, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Zarco, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 