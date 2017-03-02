Surgery for Barbera, Qatar test in doubt

Hector Barbera has undergone surgery for a broken collarbone, sustained in a training accident at Valencia.
The Avintia Ducati rider broke his left collarbone into five pieces after falling from a 'small bike', requiring a one-and-a-half-hour operation to insert a titanium plate. The surgery was complicated by an older fracture, whilst Barbera was a teenager.
The Spaniard will stay in the hospital for 48 hours and, while his participation in the March 10-12 final official test is unsurprisingly 'in doubt', Barbera will 'certainly' be ready for the season-opening race at the same Qatar circuit on March 23-26.
Barbera has been given GP16 machinery for this season, a jump of two years compared to his previous bike, but is struggling to feel comfortable and was only 16th fastest at the recent Phillip Island test.