Lowes, Espargaro get striking Aprilia livery

The 2017 MotoGP colours of Aleix Espargaro and Sam Lowes have been revealed, just before the start of a launch ceremony at the factory headquarters in Noale, Italy.
The new livery builds on the patriotic colours of last season, but the previous silver on the lower sides of the fairing has gone, replaced by a more striking mix of green, white and red.
It's also all change in terms of riders for the third season of Aprilia's factory MotoGP return, with Alvaro Bautista and Stefan Bradl replaced by former Suzuki star Espargaro and Moto2 race winner Lowes.
