MotoGP »

MotoGP: Lowes, Espargaro get striking 2017 Aprilia livery

3 March 2017
Aprilia's all-new MotoGP line-up of Aleix Espargaro and Sam Lowes to race in this striking 2017 livery.
Lowes, Espargaro get striking Aprilia livery
MotoGP: Lowes, Espargaro get striking 2017 Aprilia livery
The 2017 MotoGP colours of Aleix Espargaro and Sam Lowes have been revealed, just before the start of a launch ceremony at the factory headquarters in Noale, Italy.

The new livery builds on the patriotic colours of last season, but the previous silver on the lower sides of the fairing has gone, replaced by a more striking mix of green, white and red.

It's also all change in terms of riders for the third season of Aprilia's factory MotoGP return, with Alvaro Bautista and Stefan Bradl replaced by former Suzuki star Espargaro and Moto2 race winner Lowes.

More to follow - keep an eye on the @Crash_MotoGP twitter feed below for the latest updates from the launch...













Tagged as: Aprilia , Espargaro , lowes
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Espargaro, Lowes 2017 Aprilias
Pit boards
John McPhee British Talent Team
John McPhee British Talent Team
MotoGP, rider and team grid, 2017 [Credit: CMG]
MotoGP 2017 calendar, [Credit: CMG]
Vinales, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Vinales, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Crutchlow, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Crutchlow, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Crutchlow, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Crutchlow, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Barbera, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Lorenzo, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Rins, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Bautista, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Zarco, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017
Zarco, Phillip Island MotoGP Test, February 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 