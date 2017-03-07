Avintia Ducati flown in for Andorra launch!

The Avintia Ducati team won the award for most adventurous 2017 team launch, by lowering one of its Reale-backed Desmosedicis from a helicopter in the Andorra mountains!But it wasn't all good news for the team, with Hector Barbera confirming the collarbone fracture he suffered in a training accident will keep him out of this week's final pre-season test in Qatar.“This injury came in the worst moment for us, and I won't be able to attend to the next test in Qatar," said the Spaniard. "It makes no sense to risk and the best decision is to stay at home and work hard to be completely fit for the first race."To be honest, after all the issues we had during the first two test this injury was a big problem for us, but we have to be positive, because I'll be totally fit when the championship stats."The team has been reinforced with Reale, and together with Avintia and all the sponsors they will be supporting us to get the best. The team launch was amazing and the bike is beautiful. Now we have to be ready from the first race and to fight for the top five, or at least be closer to this positions.”The launch concluded with a special stunt show on ice by Emilio Zamora - wearing Barbera's leathers and helmet - meaning the guests initially thought it was the injured rider on the bike!“The team goes further every year with the launch, last year I had the chance to ride on the snow with my Ducati, and this time the bike coming by helicopter was simply amazing. Also Emilio Zamora's show on Hector's leathers was really funny," said team-mate Loris Baz."The bike looks great with the new sponsors and I'm looking forward to ride it again next Friday at Qatar test and continue with the positive progress made during the winter test. I felt great from the first time I tried the bike and I think this year we will be able to fight for top ten results in many races.”While Barbera is riding a GP16 this season, Loris Baz is on the older GP15.The Qatar test takes place from March 10-12.