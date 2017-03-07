MotoGP »

Future Moto2 ECU to close gap to MotoGP

7 March 2017
"We realise that electronics-wise there is a big jump from Moto2 to MotoGP" - Danny Aldridge, Technical Director.
The Moto2 World Championship is rumoured to be changing from Honda to Triumph engines, when the current contract expires at the end of 2018.

Moto2 has been a single-engine championship, using identical CBR600 powerplants, since it replaced the 250cc two-stroke class in 2010.

While such an engine change is yet to be confirmed, there has already been official confirmation that Magneti Marelli - which supplies and develops the single ECU for the MotoGP class - is to take over the future Moto2 electronics.

Crash.net spoke to technical director Danny Aldridge about the deal...

Crash.net:
There will be a change in the Moto2 electronics with Magneti Marelli named as supplier from 2019, can you tell us more about that?

Danny Aldridge:
Yes, it's been officially announced that from 2019 Magneti Marelli have the contract to supply the ECU. At the moment, Moto2 basically uses the standard Honda ECU and the data logger is supplied by 2D. When Magneti Marelli take over, it will be a combined ECU/data logger in one. Just like in MotoGP and Moto3.

Crash.net:
Could the change be described as moving to more of a bespoke 'racing' ECU?

Danny Aldridge:
Precisely.

Crash.net:
With traction control, wheelie control, launch control etc?

Danny Aldridge:
We're still defining which particular characteristics we want. We realise that electronics-wise there is a big jump from Moto2 to MotoGP. In some respects, Moto3 is more advanced than Moto2 at the moment, so we are trying to rearrange that.

We don't want to make Moto2 vastly different to how it is now, but we do want to give more scope to the riders, teams and data guys to adjust the electronics and learn more of the skills they'll need in MotoGP.

Crash.net:
To confirm, the current standard Honda ECU will be used up until the end of 2018, no transition period?

Danny Aldridge:
The plan is to continue with the Honda ECU until the end of the 2018 season, as this when the current contract with Honda ends to supply the Moto2 engine. We will then start the 2019 season with the Magneti Marelli ECU and whichever engine manufacturer is the official supplier. This of course could still be Honda or a new supplier, depending on whoever Dorna reach an agreement with.

exloko

March 07, 2017 9:28 AM
Last Edited 5 hours ago

whoa, really? dont beleive (ironic mode on) they left it aside for 7 years, now they realize or decide that is time to re introduce on middle class, absurd, a lot of time waste for riders, why dont give it to another manufacturer not MagnetiMarelli in ECU matters? anyway if they dont open to other engine brands, at least they should change engine supplier, Triumph would be a real good surprise


