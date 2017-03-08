MotoGP »

MotoGP Images: Marquez on the edge - Part 1

8 March 2017
No-one takes a MotoGP bike to the limit - and sometimes beyond - like world champion Marc Marquez...
Images of MotoGP champion Marc Marquez at his on-the-edge best - Part 1...

(pic: Gold&Goose).
Marquez took elbow dragging to a new level when he stepped up to the premier-class, here he is at Jerez during his title winning rookie 2013 season.

(pic: Gold&Goose).
Marquez clings to his bucking Repsol Honda at the 2013 Dutch TT.

(pic: Gold&Goose).
What a save! Marquez brings his RCV back from what looks like the point of no return at Misano 2013.

(pic: Gold&Goose).
Australia 2013: Marquez holds on to the throttle, but even he can't save this one...

(pic: Gold&Goose).
Sliding around Sepang during 2014 pre-season testing.

(pic: Gold&Goose).
Jerez 2014: Tipping into a corner with the rear wheel still in the air was another of Marquez's most spectacular feats during the Bridgestone era.


Marc Marquez is ON IT in Honda MotoGP test por Crash_net


(pic: Gold&Goose).
Getting crossed-up on the gas at Assen 2014.

(pic: Repsol).
Marquez points to evidence of his miraculous shoulder save at 2014 Brno test.

(pic: Gold&Goose).
A hard pass on Lorenzo at the 2014 British MotoGP.

(pic: Gold&Goose).
Showing just what the Bridgestone front tyre could do at the 2014 Japanese MotoGP.

(pic: Gold&Goose).
Rossi looks on as Marquez leans in to the turn despite his Repsol Honda being very much out of shape at Sepang 2014.

CLICK HERE for Part 2...




