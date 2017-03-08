MotoGP »

MotoGP Images: Marquez on the edge - Part 2

8 March 2017
No-one takes a MotoGP bike to the limit - and sometimes beyond - like world champion Marc Marquez.
Images of MotoGP champion Marc Marquez at his on-the-edge best - Part 2...

(pic: Gold&Goose).
Braking would be a major problem for Marquez in 2015, here he is sideways in the wet at Austin 2015...

(pic: Gold&Goose).
...and in the dry at Le Mans 2015.

(pic: Gold&Goose).
...and about to run-off after losing the rear and narrowly missing Lorenzo at Catalunya 2015.

(pic: Gold&Goose).
Meanwhile, Marquez still had plenty of front grip in 2015.

(pic: Gold&Goose).
Another big braking moment during 2015, this time at Sepang.

(pic: Gold&Goose).
'There goes the apex...' Marquez saves a slide at Valencia 2015.

(pic: Gold&Goose).
Aggressive wheelies were a problem for the 2016 Honda from the start of the season in Qatar.



(pic: Gold&Goose).
Corner entry was not an easy ride either.

(pic: Gold&Goose).
Counter-steering at Sachsenring 2016.

(pic: Gold&Goose).
Just managing to miss team-mate Pedrosa (but still dislocating his shoulder) at Austria 2016.

(pic: Gold&Goose).
Fighting to keep the front down, even with winglets at Silverstone 2016.

(pic: Gold&Goose).
An obvious difference in braking styles compared to the Yamahas of Lorenzo and Rossi at Japan 2016.

CLICK HERE if you missed Part 1...





Tagged as: crash , Marquez
