Images of MotoGP champion Marc Marquez at his on-the-edge best - Part 2...
|(pic: Gold&Goose).
Braking would be a major problem for Marquez in 2015, here he is sideways in the wet at Austin 2015...
|(pic: Gold&Goose).
...and in the dry at Le Mans 2015.
|(pic: Gold&Goose).
...and about to run-off after losing the rear and narrowly missing Lorenzo at Catalunya 2015.
|(pic: Gold&Goose).
Meanwhile, Marquez still had plenty of front grip in 2015.
|(pic: Gold&Goose).
Another big braking moment during 2015, this time at Sepang.
|(pic: Gold&Goose).
'There goes the apex...' Marquez saves a slide at Valencia 2015.
|(pic: Gold&Goose).
Aggressive wheelies were a problem for the 2016 Honda from the start of the season in Qatar.
|(pic: Gold&Goose).
Corner entry was not an easy ride either.
|(pic: Gold&Goose).
Counter-steering at Sachsenring 2016.
|(pic: Gold&Goose).
Just managing to miss team-mate Pedrosa (but still dislocating his shoulder) at Austria 2016.
|(pic: Gold&Goose).
Fighting to keep the front down, even with winglets at Silverstone 2016.
|(pic: Gold&Goose).
An obvious difference in braking styles compared to the Yamahas of Lorenzo and Rossi at Japan 2016.
