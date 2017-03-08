Moto2: Baldassarri forced to miss day one at Jerez

Lorenzo Baldassarri has been forced to sit out at least the opening day of the official Jerez Moto2 test, due to inflammation of a tendon in his left arm.Forward Racing toldit is not yet known if the young Italian will attempt to ride on Thursday and Friday.“It goes without saying that I'm a bit disappointed as I won't be able to hit the track today, but I prefer to play it safe here in Jerez, where we were already able to gain valuable data during the previous weeks," Baldassarri said."After our last outing on Wednesday, I started to feel some pain in my left arm and decided to undergo a MRI at home, as a result my doctor confirmed an inflammation of my tendon."Fortunately, there is no damage, but I need to rest as much as possible and give my body the time to heal completely in order to be in perfect shape for the opening round in Qatar in only two weeks' time. Therefore, we decided together with the team to sit out at least the first day here in Jerez.”After this week's test, a second official outing will be held in Qatar from March 17-19, just before the season-opening race.