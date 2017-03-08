Lowes benefiting from ‘under the radar’ approach

Sam Lowes feels he is benefitting from an 'under the radar' approach to his debut season in the premier class, where gaining as much track time as possible to understand a MotoGP machine has taken precedence over a fast lap time.Moments after the final session at the Phillip Island test finished, Lowes' disappointment at finishing bottom of the combined timesheets was all-too-apparent, especially when keeping the performance of his fellow rookies in mind.Yet, having had two weeks to reflect on testing to date, Lowes feels his low-key approach will do him good. The 26-year old has only tested Aprilia's 2016 bike in a bid to fully acquaint himself with the demands of a MotoGP machine, with the promotion to the new bike coming at a test in Qatar this weekend.And while the headline times have not always been forthcoming, there have been several real positives; his feedback on the 2016 machine mirrored those issued by former riders Alvaro Bautista and Stefan Bradl at the close of last year for one – a sign that Lowes' already knows what is needed to set up a MotoGP bike.What's more, he didn't test any of Michelin's soft rubber in Australia. Take team-mate Aleix Espargaro's best time on medium compound tyres, and the difference in their lap times was just 0.4s – again, an improvement on the last test in Sepang.“I feel quite – I don't know just how to put it – but a little bit under the radar at the minute,” Lowes toldlast week, “and that's a real good thing.”“In the past I've been the opposite. OK, Moto2 is different, but I've always been fast and maybe not had the same pace. Now I've gone under the radar and have been learning the right way. I'll have something more when I need to have it, which has given me more confidence.“I've learnt that the hard way in the past, by hurting myself in testing, trying too hard. I feel part of a team now working towards something and that's different and encouraged me. I've taken a lot of confidence from that. We'll see.”Lowes' approach was encouraged by Aprilia, with team boss Romano Albesiano keen for the Englishman to ease his way into proceedings, building his confidence up along the way.“I felt like the plan has been, 'Let's just keep everything inside. This is our little group. Don't worry about what people say. Don't worry about the position. We know you've not used this tyre. We know you've not used this engine.'“These things make a big difference. They've said, 'Keep doing this and this, and we'll be there.' You want to be at the front, you want to be the fastest. So it's been good that they've come to me and said that.“Don't get me wrong. When it gets to the racing it'll be a totally different ball game. It has to be. But it's good, the pressure isn't on me now. As long as the [performance] line is going [up steadily], that's the plan.”Four tests down, one to go. This weekend's outing in Qatar marks Lowes' last chance to get up to speed before the season opener on March 26th. It also represents his first chance to sample Aprilia's '17 RS-GP in full.Keeping the comments of Espargaro – a man he hopes to fight with in races during the second half of the year – on the new machine in mind, Lowes can't wait. “The potential of the ['17] bike is really high,” he said.“But maybe it's not the easiest to understand immediately. But once you do understand it, the potential is there. They're working a lot. So I'm looking forward to trying the new bike in Qatar.“I've tried odd parts of it already for the team to give a direction. A lot of my comments in my debriefs now are nearly word for word what Bradl and Bautista were saying. That's really good for me to get on the same page as them."With the new bike there is more [weight] transfer so you should have the sensation that you're pushing down into the track, which is what I'm looking for a bit. Now [on the '16 bike] that weight transfer from the front to the back feels a bit neutral, so when you've not go the confidence it's hard to build it more."When you have that movement it's easier to find the feeling. For him [Espargaro] he has more experience. For me, once I get that feeling, I should improve a lot."