Moto3: Canet denies Fenati on day one at Jerez

8 March 2017
Aron Canet's last lap of the day puts him fastest at the start of the official Jerez Moto3 test.
Moto3: Canet denies Fenati on day one at Jerez
A fast lap in the final Moto3 session allowed Aron Canet to dislodge Romano Fenati from the head of the timesheets, during day one of official 2017 testing at Jerez.

Fenati, absent since his shock mid-2016 split from VR46, had been quickest in the first two sessions on his new Rivacold Honda. However Estrella Galicia's Canet pushed 0.273s under the Italian's morning time on his final lap of the day.

Gresini's Jorge Martin completed an all-Honda top three, with Ajo's young Dutchman Bo Bendsneyder edging out RBA's JuanFran Guevara for top KTM honours in fourth.

Canet's new team-mate Enea Bastianini began the week with sixth, followed by Philipp Oettl (Schedl KTM), Nicolo Bulega (VR46 KTM), John McPhee (British Talent Team Honda) and Joan Mir (Leopard Honda).

The leading Mahindra entry was CIP's Marco Bezzecchi, in 13th but only 1.067s from the top.

Nicolo Antonelli, replacing champion Brad Binder at the factory Red Bull KTM Ajo team, was 19th fastest (+1.320s). Countryman Fabio di Giannantonio was also lower than expected in 24th for Gresini Honda (+1.932s).

Testing continues for the next two days.

