MotoGP »

Stop! Extreme MotoGP braking - Part 1

9 March 2017
Slowing down a 220mph (355km/h) MotoGP machine is no easy task...
Andrea Dovizioso, Japan 2016 (pic: Gold&Goose).

Dani Pedrosa, Catalunya 2016 (pic: Gold&Goose).

Marc Marquez, Catalunya 2016 (pic: Gold&Goose).

Jorge Lorenzo, Catalunya 2016 (pic: Gold&Goose).

Cal Crutchlow, Malaysia 2015 (pic: Gold&Goose).


Motorsport News in 30 seconds: 7th March 2017 por Crash_netdiv>

Marc Marquez, Malaysia 2016 (pic: Gold&Goose).

Jack Miller, Japan 2015 (pic: Gold&Goose).

Andrea Dovizioso, Silverstone 2015 (pic: Gold&Goose).

Dani Pedrosa, Japan 2014 (pic: Gold&Goose).

Scott Redding, Spain 2014 (pic: Gold&Goose).

CLICK HERE FOR PART 2...








Tagged as: braking
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Dovizioso braking, British MotoGP 2015
Sneak peek at Cal Crutchlow`s 2017 MotoGP livery!
Oliviera, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Morbidelli, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto2 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 