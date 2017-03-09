MotoGP »

Stop! Extreme MotoGP braking - Part 2

9 March 2017
Slowing down a 220mph/355km/h MotoGP machine is no easy task - Part 2...
Marc Marquez, Sepang 2013 (pic: Gold&Goose).

Dani Pedrosa, Jerez Test 2012 (pic: Gold&Goose).

Andrea Dovizioso, Sepang test 2011 (pic: Gold&Goose).

Valentino Rossi, Japan 2010 (pic: Gold&Goose).

Casey Stoner, Sepang test 2010 (pic: Gold&Goose).


Motorsport News in 30 seconds: 7th March 2017 por Crash_netdiv>

Loris Capirossi, China 2007 (pic: Graeme Brown).

Casey Stoner, Turkey 2006 (pic: Gold&Goose).

Barros ahead of Rossi, US 2005 (pic: Gold&Goose).

Max Biaggi, Portugal 2004 (pic: Gold&Goose).

CLICK HERE IF YOU MISSED PART 1...







Biaggi`s raises rear wheel as he brakes to avoid Capirossi, Portuguese MotoGP Race 2004
