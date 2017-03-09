MotoGP »

Sneak peek at Cal Crutchlow's 2017 MotoGP livery!

9 March 2017
Sneak peek at Cal Crutchlow's 2017 MotoGP livery!
Sneak peek at Cal Crutchlow's 2017 MotoGP livery!
The LCR Honda team have released a sneak peek video of Cal Crutchlow's 2017 MotoGP livery.

Take a look below.

The Englishman, who won two races last season, will be riding in his new colours when the final test starts in Qatar tomorrow.







