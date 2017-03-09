MotoGP »

Moto3: Bulega sweeps day two at Jerez

9 March 2017
Nicolo Bulega puts VR46 on top of the Moto3 timesheets at Jerez.
Moto3: Bulega sweeps day two at Jerez
Moto3: Bulega sweeps day two at Jerez
Nicolo Bulega completed a perfect sweep by leading all three track sessions during day two of the opening official 2017 test, at Jerez.

The Sky VR46 KTM rider made rapid progress from his eighth place on day one, finishing with a 0.131s advantage over day one leader Aron Canet (Estrella Galicia Honda).

Both riders, like the rest of the top ten, set their best Thursday lap in the opening session.

Gresini's Jorge Martin repeated his third place from the opening day, closing the gap to 0.183s, with Romano Fenati dropping from second to fourth (+0.254s) for his new Marinelli Rivacold Snipers Honda team.

RBA team-mates Gabriel Rodrigo and Juanfran Guevara were the next best KTMs behind Bulega in fifth and sixth, with Bo Bendsneyder again the leading factory Ajo rider.

The Dutchman dropped form fourth to eighth on day two, despite reducing the gap to the top to 0.574s.

16 riders were within one-second of Bulega, with Bendsneyder's new team-mate Niccolo Antonelli improving just two places to 17th.

After being outpaced by the CIP's Marco Bezzecchi on day one, the factory Aspar Mahindra team regained the upper hand courtesy of eleventh for Lorenzo Dalla Porta (+0.758s).

The third and final day of Jerez pre-season testing takes place tomorrow.

CLICK HERE for the full day two results...



Motorsport News in 30 seconds: 7th March 2017 por Crash_netdiv>



Tagged as: Moto3 , bulega
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Bulega, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Brad Binder`s Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 bike, Jerez Moto3 test 8-10 March 2017
Danilo, Jerez Moto3 test March 8-10 2017
Mir, Jerez Moto3 test March 8-10 2017
Loi, Jerez Moto3 test March 8-10 2017
Atiraphuvapat, Jerez Moto3 test March 8-10 2017
Arbolino, Jerez Moto3 test March 8-10 2017
Loi, Jerez Moto3 test March 8-10 2017
Danilo, Jerez Moto3 test March 8-10 2017
Arbolino, Jerez Moto3 test March 8-10 2017
Atiraphuvapat, Jerez Moto3 test March 8-10 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 