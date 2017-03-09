Moto3: Bulega sweeps day two at Jerez

Nicolo Bulega completed a perfect sweep by leading all three track sessions during day two of the opening official 2017 test, at Jerez.The Sky VR46 KTM rider made rapid progress from his eighth place on day one, finishing with a 0.131s advantage over day one leader Aron Canet (Estrella Galicia Honda).Both riders, like the rest of the top ten, set their best Thursday lap in the opening session.Gresini's Jorge Martin repeated his third place from the opening day, closing the gap to 0.183s, with Romano Fenati dropping from second to fourth (+0.254s) for his new Marinelli Rivacold Snipers Honda team.RBA team-mates Gabriel Rodrigo and Juanfran Guevara were the next best KTMs behind Bulega in fifth and sixth, with Bo Bendsneyder again the leading factory Ajo rider.The Dutchman dropped form fourth to eighth on day two, despite reducing the gap to the top to 0.574s.16 riders were within one-second of Bulega, with Bendsneyder's new team-mate Niccolo Antonelli improving just two places to 17th.After being outpaced by the CIP's Marco Bezzecchi on day one, the factory Aspar Mahindra team regained the upper hand courtesy of eleventh for Lorenzo Dalla Porta (+0.758s).The third and final day of Jerez pre-season testing takes place tomorrow.