Moto2: Morbidelli, Marquez take command for Kalex

9 March 2017
Marc VDS team-mates exchange top spot on day two of official Moto2 of official testing at Jerez.
After seeing new rival KTM lead the opening day of official 2017 Moto2 testing at Jerez, reigning champion's Kalex were back in charge on day two.

Franco Morbidelli led the first of the track sessions, with Marc VDS team-mate Alex Marquez quickest in the next two outings.

But while Marquez saved his best for last he couldn't quite beat Morbidelli's 1m 42.301s in the cooler opening session, which was also 0.015s under Oliveira's Wednesday's time.

The Portuguese was forced to settle for a more modest 14th place on day two (+0.928s), with rookie team-mate and reigning Moto3 champion Brad Binder was 22nd (+1.188s).

Takaaki Nakagami, second to Oliveira on day one, split the Marc VDS riders in the final Thursday track outing on his way to third overall (+0.428s).

Rookie Fabio Quartararo had an impressive day with fourth for Pons, ahead of Luca Marini (Forward), Mattia Pasini (Italtrans), Jorge Navaaro (Gresini) and team-mate Edgar Pons.

Suter's Danny Kent was the top non-Kalex in ninth place (+0.728s), with Kiefer team-mate Dominique Aegerter slipping from seventh to twelfth.

The third and final day of official Jerez pre-season testing takes place tomorrow.

