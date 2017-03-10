(pic: Gold&Goose).

For a man that regularly takes a bike to its limits within a handful of corners, it should come as no surprise that Marc Marquez crashed his Repsol Honda RC213V that featured a new, revamped fairing, just a handful of laps into his latest run.The reigning world champion was sitting third in the early Qatar MotoGP test timesheets when he left pit lane with amendments made to the front of HRC's 2017 machine - which bear some resemblance to Suzuki's revamped aerodynamics package that was seen in Phillip Island - when he lost control at turn 16.Judging by the damage on the machine as it was wheeled back to the paddock, the fall at the final corner of the 3.3-mile track wasn't a big one. However it has been less than a week since the 24-year old dislocated a shoulder in an incident at a private test at Jerez.The Catalan has already returned to the track to continue his testing programme for the evening.Honda's debut, means only Ducati is yet to reveal its response to the MotoGP winglet ban. The Italian factory is also tipped to try a special fairing during this weekend's final pre-season test.