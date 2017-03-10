MotoGP »

Qatar MotoGP Test: Marquez debuts new fairing – then crashes!

10 March 2017
Just a handful of laps into a run while debuting a new Honda fairing, Marc Marquez falls at the final turn at Qatar.
For a man that regularly takes a bike to its limits within a handful of corners, it should come as no surprise that Marc Marquez crashed his Repsol Honda RC213V that featured a new, revamped fairing, just a handful of laps into his latest run.

The reigning world champion was sitting third in the early Qatar MotoGP test timesheets when he left pit lane with amendments made to the front of HRC's 2017 machine - which bear some resemblance to Suzuki's revamped aerodynamics package that was seen in Phillip Island - when he lost control at turn 16.

(pic: Gold&Goose).
Judging by the damage on the machine as it was wheeled back to the paddock, the fall at the final corner of the 3.3-mile track wasn't a big one. However it has been less than a week since the 24-year old dislocated a shoulder in an incident at a private test at Jerez.

The Catalan has already returned to the track to continue his testing programme for the evening.

Honda's debut, means only Ducati is yet to reveal its response to the MotoGP winglet ban. The Italian factory is also tipped to try a special fairing during this weekend's final pre-season test.





Marquez`s fallen bike with new fairing
Marquez`s Honda showing new aerodynamic fairing/wing, Qatar MotoGP test, March 2017
Marquez, Qatar MotoGP test, March 2017
Marquez, Qatar MotoGP test, March 2017
Marquez`s crashed Honda showing new aerodynamic fairing/wing, Qatar MotoGP test, March 2017
Marquez`s crashed Honda showing new aerodynamic fairing/wing, Qatar MotoGP test, March 2017
Garcia

March 10, 2017 6:22 PM

l bet he crashed it on purpose to rip that thing off the bike lol, it's too ugly. Maybe if they painted it it wouldn't look so bad, would be like the RCV with the mumps. But it's not really a new design fairing it's just add on stuck to the normal fairing.


