Moto2: Oliveira 'feeling good' with new KTM chassis

Red Bull KTM's Miguel Oliveira wrapped up a positive Moto2 test at Jerez on a high after finishing third fastest on the combined times.Oliveira and team-mate Brad Binder were testing the new KTM chassis for the first time against the established Moto2 chassis in an official timed test and the results have proven extremely encouraging.Alex Marquez was quickest on his Kalex with a lap in 1m 41.989s, with Oliveira three tenths behind in third on the third and final day of the pre-season test at the Spanish track.“I felt very good on the bike today. After what we had done on the first few days of testing, I wanted to repeat or even improve my lap time. Although we ended up only very close to that, the day ended up being very positive,” he said.“This can serve as a first impression of how the season will be, with all the riders on track. Now we will go to Qatar with clear ideas, to take on a new circuit where we will have to adapt and solve the problems that we will find as fast as possible in order to be up at the front.”Series rookie Binder finished the test in 24th position overall with a best lap in 1m 43.367s.“I feel great about the bike. We have tried quite a few different things and found some things that work for us,” Binder said.“We have kept very steady lap times and although we struggled to go a bit faster, overall everything went well. We tried a lot of things this morning and we have made the bike easier to ride, so we will see how we have evolved at the next test in Qatar.”The Red Bull KTM Ajo team will test in Qatar from Wednesday in the final pre-season shakedown of 2017.