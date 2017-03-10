Moto2: Marquez turns tables on Morbidelli

Alex Marquez set a blistering lap on the final day of the Jerez Moto2 test to top the time sheets for Team Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS, despite falling ill.Marquez clocked a lap in 1m 41.989s on his Kalex, which was more than half a second under the existing pole record for the Spanish circuit set by Sam Lowes last year.His team-mate, Franco Morbidelli, was second fastest overall and les than a tenth behind Marquez during an excellent pre-season shakedown for the team.Marquez was scheduled to complete a race simulation during the afternoon, but decided to sit out the final Moto2 session due to illness. He was examined in the circuit medical centre, where it was discovered he was suffering a high temperature.The 20-year-old, who return home to recover ahead of the final IRTA test in Qatar next week, said: “I'm happy with what we've achieved here in Jerez over the last three days, despite having to sit out the final session today because I was sick, which meant missing out on the race simulation.“Even so, I feel really good on the bike, my confidence was increasing with every exit and I posted my best ever lap at Jerez to finish at the top of the timesheet. Now I need to recover for Qatar, where we need to continue pushing to be ready for the first race of the new season.�Morbidelli, who beat Marquez to the top spot by just two tenths of a second on Thursday, was also happy with his progress over the three days at Jerez.“This has been another positive test for us. We tried a lot of different things on the bike over the course of the three days and I'm really happy with the progress we made here in Jerez,� said the 22-year-old Italian.“We've definitely found some improvements and my feeling with the bike was better with every exit. We are definitely working in the right direction and I'm looking forward to continuing the same process next time out in Qatar.�