Pacesetter Dovizioso says Ducati 'even stronger'

Andrea Dovizioso feels the Ducati is even stronger in Qatar this year after leading the way on the GP17 on day one of the official MotoGP test.The Losail International Circuit has traditionally been a happy hunting ground for the Desmosedici and the trend continued on Friday, as Dovizioso topped the times by more than three tenths from Movistar Yamaha's Maverick Vinales.The Italian rider, whose new team-mate Jorge Lorenzo was fifth fastest – almost eight tenths in arrears – said he has the luxury of being able to concentrate his efforts on fine tuning the bike for the night race later this month, with the competitiveness of the Ducati at Losail already a foregone conclusion.“It was good from the beginning and this is important to help us work a lot for the race tomorrow and the day after tomorrow,” he said.“When you have the speed you are able to work for the race, not try to be faster, and this is really important. We know in this track we are really fast and really competitive with the Ducati but even more this year; we will have to wait the next few days but the feeling is really good.”The final hour of the session was red-flagged after what appeared to be separate incidents involving Marc Marquez, Pol Espargaro, Alex Rins and Sam Lowes fell.It is thought that dew, which forms on the surface of the track late at night in Qatar, was the cause of the spills.