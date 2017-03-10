Marquez caught out by new Honda fairing

By Peter McLaren

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez fell after being caught out by a new Honda winglet fairing, during the opening night in Qatar.Honda became the fourth manufacturer to publicly debut its answer to the new MotoGP aerodynamic rules, unveiling what basically looked like last year's winglets with a black wrap-around cover to meet the ban on 'external' devices.But Marquez fell during his first run with the fairing, shortly after 8pm, having been surprised by the suspension bottoming out due to the extra front load."Yes, [the fairing] changed the bike a bit. Like I say, the wings change a little bit the set-up," he explained. "When I was riding I didn't feel it, but then when I stopped we checked the data and it changed quite a lot the set-up on [corner] entry. It [the suspension] was bottoming and for that reason I lost the front."With the wings we are trying to manage well the wheelie, like all manufacturers, without losing on top speed. But the main target is the wheelie."The Spaniard later became one of four riders to fall in the final hour, due to moisture on the track. In-between he set the twelfth fastest lap time, 1.080s behind Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso."The second fall was a 'classic' at this track, as it came almost at the end of the session when the temperature dropped and conditions weren't good anymore," he said."Anyway, we know this circuit is one of the hardest for us. Especially because Ducati is very strong. But okay, we were not very far, in terms of rhythm. Of course Dovizioso looks a step in front of everybody. We must work hard. we are improving and have two more days."Pressed on how he feels the new ('big bang') RC213V stands in terms of addressing Honda's previous acceleration issues, Marquez declared:"Still we are missing something, but I think this year a little bit less. I mean this year it is still our weak point, but we are working well and every time it is better and better. Tomorrow we will also try something for acceleration, on the electronic side. I hope that helps a little bit. About the rest, still we know that it will not be our strongpoint this season."Despite recently dislocating his right shoulder in a private test at Jerez, Marquez suffered no further injuries in tonight's accidents."The shoulder was okay. I tested it well! Two times! Once on the right side and once on the left " Marquez smiled. "But no, it was not a problem."Ducati and KTM are now the only remaining manufacturers yet to test a special aero fairing with their race riders.The penultimate day of 2017 pre-season testing takes place at Losail on Saturday.