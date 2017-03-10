Unhappy Rossi seeking right balance

Valentino Rossi says he hasn't yet found a satisfactory balance with the Movistar Yamaha as the Italian closed out the opening day of the MotoGP test in Qatar in seventh place.Rossi was more than eight tenths back on Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso after setting his best lap in 1m 55.679s – the third fastest Yamaha time behind team-mate Maverick Vinales in second place and rookie Jonas Folger, who was sixth quickest on the Monster Tech 3 M1.“We still have to work because we start to find the right feeling, especially in the entry. We improved, but I'm not very happy and we were not at 100 per-cent. But today was not too bad and we tried some things that were interesting,” Rossi said.“Also with the tyres we had some problems with the front tyre, which is a bit too soft, so we have to work with the weight distribution. Also, the condition of the track is changing a lot here in Qatar, so we will try to continue the work tomorrow.“For me personally the bike is not so bad; I still find the right feeling, especially for the entry. I'm still not very fast and we have to work. I need to be stronger like last year so we need to find a better balance.”