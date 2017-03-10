MotoGP »

Qatar MotoGP Test: Unhappy Rossi seeking right balance

10 March 2017
Yamaha's Valentino Rossi admits he has work to do with the factory YZR-M1 after finishing up seventh fastest on the first day of the Qatar MotoGP test, eight tenths down on pacesetter Andrea Dovizioso.
Unhappy Rossi seeking right balance
Qatar MotoGP Test: Unhappy Rossi seeking right balance
Valentino Rossi says he hasn't yet found a satisfactory balance with the Movistar Yamaha as the Italian closed out the opening day of the MotoGP test in Qatar in seventh place.

Rossi was more than eight tenths back on Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso after setting his best lap in 1m 55.679s – the third fastest Yamaha time behind team-mate Maverick Vinales in second place and rookie Jonas Folger, who was sixth quickest on the Monster Tech 3 M1.

“We still have to work because we start to find the right feeling, especially in the entry. We improved, but I'm not very happy and we were not at 100 per-cent. But today was not too bad and we tried some things that were interesting,” Rossi said.

“Also with the tyres we had some problems with the front tyre, which is a bit too soft, so we have to work with the weight distribution. Also, the condition of the track is changing a lot here in Qatar, so we will try to continue the work tomorrow.

“For me personally the bike is not so bad; I still find the right feeling, especially for the entry. I'm still not very fast and we have to work. I need to be stronger like last year so we need to find a better balance.”

Tagged as: Andrea Dovizioso , Valentino Rossi , Folger
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Rossi, Qatar MotoGP test, March 2017
Rossi, Qatar MotoGP test, March 2017
Rossi, Qatar MotoGP test, March 2017
Rossi, Qatar MotoGP test, March 2017
Folger, Qatar MotoGP test, March 2017
Dovizioso, Qatar MotoGP test, March 2017
Dovizioso, Qatar MotoGP test, March 2017
Rossi, Qatar MotoGP test, March 2017
Rossi, Qatar MotoGP test, March 2017
Folger, Qatar MotoGP test, March 2017
Folger, Qatar MotoGP test, March 2017
Rossi, Qatar MotoGP test, March 2017
Dovizioso, Qatar MotoGP test, March 2017
Dovizioso, Qatar MotoGP test, March 2017
Folger, Qatar MotoGP test, March 2017
Dovizioso`s Ducati, Qatar MotoGP test, March 2017
Dovizioso`s Ducati, Qatar MotoGP test, March 2017
Dovizioso`s Ducati, Qatar MotoGP test, March 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 