Impressive Folger happier on 'more standard' M1

MotoGP rookie Jonas Folger continued to impress in pre-season testing as the Monster Tech 3 Yamaha rider finished sixth fastest on the opening day of the Qatar test on Friday.Folger was the second quickest Yamaha rider overall on the satellite M1 behind the factory machine of Maverick Vinales in second place, with the German rider marginally faster than Valentino Rossi in seventh.The 23-year-old lapped in 1m 55.640s as Folger quickly decided his more 'standard' Yamaha represented the way forward at the Losail International Circuit, where the opening night race will kick-start the 2017 season later in March.“In Australia we had two different bikes and we were not sure which bike was better because on both bikes I was on similar pace and similar lap times, but just a complete different feeling on the bike,” he said.“We tried here to see which bike really is working better here in Qatar and we found out really fast, so that's important because we can concentrate the next two days just on one bike.“The front geometry was different, the front angle of the fork, and it had some positive things, but here in Qatar, more negative things. So we went back on the standard bike.”Folger also caught the eye during testing at Phillip Island and says he is taking everything in his stride as he edges closer to his full MotoGP race debut in Qatar.“Everywhere we go I'm quite confident at the moment; it took me four or five exits and then I was quite confident with the bike and the track, so we were able to start already to change the bike a little bit and to find a direction for the setting. Overall, I think it's another good day for us and a positive day.”