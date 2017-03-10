Lorenzo: Each time we’re arriving here faster

Throughout the winter months, the suspicion has persisted that Qatar may represent one of Jorge Lorenzo's best chances of winning in 2017. The first day of the final preseason test at Losail did little to disprove that theory.In comparison to day one at the Sepang test, where he placed a worrying 17th, and the opening afternoon in Australia, when he was also outside the top ten, Lorenzo was right in the mix from the start. And the Majorcan believes there is still some margin to improve.Unlike Phillip Island, the 30-year old could take advantage of the 2017 Ducati's main strengths on the considerable start-finish straight, and in the heavy braking areas. Even with his bike set-up far from perfect, Lorenzo topped the standings at one point before eventually dropping to fifth.“It was not so bad,” he smiled, visibly content with his day's work. “Not so bad. Good results. We led the classification for a while so that's the first time. We have to celebrate something today!“But obviously the other ones improve a little bit more than my lap time, especially Andrea [Dovizioso], [Maverick] Viñales and some other riders. Again we are eight tenths slower than the fastest one. But now the first one is a Ducati and that's a good sign.“Every time we are arriving to this point faster. I hope this time we will arrive closer to the fastest lap times. I saw it [the top speed] also in Valencia. I was very fast. Even more here. We arrive at 350kph every time.“The other bikes are for the moment quite far in that area so it's a good sign, no? Unluckily we just have one straight! We need to also be fast in the corners.”While Lorenzo was able to make use of the GP17's ability on corner entry, and admitted he made up most of his time there, tinkering with his set-up, and ensuring it matches that of his team-mate should bring about further improvements.“I think in terms of settings we are not very good. Still I don't find the way to take profit of the strong points of the bike, which is the stability of braking.And Dovizioso, with his experience, and his way of riding at this moment, he is much better. For the moment Dovi's bike is very, very different so we're going to try also his way to see what happens.“I still think we're quite far from the good setting at this track. I think Dovi's one is better at this moment so maybe tomorrow we try his way to see what happens.“Also, obviously Dovi is a hard braker. He was always like this. But I think the difference now is too big. I think it can be much less in the future. Let's see if tomorrow we make a huge improvement.”