Redding: I feel I'm back on the right track

Scott Redding was feeling much more upbeat in Qatar after reverting back to the front forks he used in 2016 on the Pramac Ducati.Redding had been struggling with front-end chatter but the change on Friday brought about an instant improvement and the British rider says he is getting his confidence back on the GP16 after struggling at the opening tests.“There were some issues at the previous test that we weren't really clear on; we struggled a lot trying to find the problem and we had some solutions for this test,” said Redding, who was 15th fastest on Friday, 1.266s behind the factory Ducati of pacesetter Andrea Dovizioso.“I didn't feel good straight away but we made some changes to the front end and then the feeling started to come back immediately and I started to build confidence.“I felt a lot better and the new tyre helped us improve the lap time, which I was quite happy with. We tried a few things with the electronics but as the temperature dropped, I didn't really feel comfortable and it was more difficult to hold that lap time,” Redding added.“We called it a day rather than take any risks and we finished quite positive, which is the main thing for us. I'm definitely a lot happier this evening than I have been at the last tests.”Elaborating on the switch to the front forks he used last season, Redding said he now feels as though he is back on the right track with the Desmosedici.“Yes [last year's forks], the internals. I kept complaining that everything felt stiff and we were running almost no oil in the front forks, but it still felt hard. Then we went back to this fork and immediately it felt better: I had more feeling and that's what I've been looking for, so it's good to find something to put me in the right direction,” he said.“It's not perfect, but it's so much better. I feel like I'm finding more potential in myself and I'm not holding back. The front forks I had in were to help solve chatter for me, but it did the opposite.“We still have a few things to try tomorrow, a little bit with the rear electronics, but that's it really – we just wanted to clear that main problem up and it seems to be working, so it's given me a bit more confidence.”