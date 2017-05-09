Lorenzo: For sure stiffer front tyre isn’t better

Jorge Lorenzo used Monday's post-race test at Jerez to rack up more kilometres on Ducati's GP17, and having tested Michelin's stiffer front tyre construction, was sure it was not an improvement on what has been raced this year.The Majorcan believes the front tyre which Michelin brought to Jerez for riders to test back-to-back with the '17 version was likely to favour late-braking riders and machines. In his opinion, it was “a little bit worse” that the construction he used the day before, when he rode to an excellent debut Ducati podium.Team-mate Andrea Dovizioso said he felt barely any difference between the two different fronts, and Lorenzo feels Michelin should continue with the '17 front until they come up with a “new construction that everyone likes.”“We couldn't do so much tests because I use it just two or three laps,” said Lorenzo, sixth on Monday's timesheet, 0.489s off the quickest time.“But for sure it's not better. maybe it's slightly worse in the middle of the corner. So half of the riders say it's a little bit better, half of them say it's a little bit worse.“It's a pity if they change because only one leading person says. I think it's more intelligent to keep the ones we have now and have more new construction that everyone likes. But you know, I don't know what is happening but I want to speak to them. For me, it's slightly worse.”On whom the stiffer construction would favour, Lorenzo continued, “Well, the hard brakers say it is a bit more stable in braking. I feel more or less the same in braking and I feel slightly less grip on the angle.“To be honest, I didn't try it so much. I can change from some front to the other. In Valencia it was OK. Here it was slightly worse for me. But I didn't try the rear tyre I used when I tried the new front. There was slightly less performance.“It was not the perfect test but for me it doesn't change so much. It could be smarter to keep the same and focus working on a bigger step tyre to give us a better feeling.”And if the stiffer construction replaced the '17 front in future allocations, would it hinder him in any way? “Yeah. It doesn't change so much but I prefer the one before.”Having quickly made his up with regards to the front, Lorenzo continued working on solutions for the Ducati's turning issues. “[I worked on] Some settings,” he said, knowing a test in Mugello is planned next week. “We are working on the turning. That's our main weak point at this moment.”“We didn't have any new parts to try today. We tried three or four settings. Some of them improved the bike of the race so I'm satisfied and happy. I'm enjoying a lot riding this bike. Things change a lot in a few weeks so it was very positive.“I think it was a good idea to remain here and make a lot of kilometres. Every day I ride this bike better. In Mugello it's important to understand the setting for this track, the way to ride this track when we go there, because for sure it will be important for the tifosi to make a good race.“I think we have a good chance because it was very competitive in the last laps of last year's race. We have a long straight so Mugello should be good for us.”Reflecting on how podium from the day before, the three-time premier class champion added, “[It was] one of the most important podiums for sure. More important than a lot of victories. Not everyone because some victories gave me championships. Some victories were very special.“But for sure making a podium with Ducati is clearly better than with the Yamaha, which is a more complete bike and a bike that has won many championships.“At this moment our bike is very fast and has the strong points but still it's not complete enough to fight for championships. That's our goal. That's why I'm happy to finish on the podium in my fourth race with the team.”