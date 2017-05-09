Fourth fastest Espargaro finds front tyre gains

On Monday Aleix Espargaro found marginal gains with Aprilia's RS-GP around Jerez and Michelin's stiffer front tyre construction, and said the difference with the rubber “was much better.”The Catalan ended the post-race test an impressive fourth, and was one of only four men, along with Maverick Viñales, Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa, to lap the 2.9-mile track in the 1m 38s.A new swingarm, changed settings and Michelin's front tyre that was under reconsideration were all on the elder Espargaro's testing list, a day after he finished the Spanish Grand Prix in ninth.Notoriously demanding on the front tyre, Espargaro put the stiffer front construction through its paces, and felt it was an upgrade on what he had used when racing in Qatar, Argentina, Austin and Jerez.“We have tried many, many things,” he said. “The most important thing to try was the front stability on brakes because this was what we've been fighting against all season. The bike is stable when braking but when you release the brake, the stability disappear.“We tried the 'new' front carcass of Michelin and it looks a little bit better because when you release the front brake the bike keeps a little bit more stability, as you put all the weight into the rubber.“Also, we tried many things with the frame to improve the rigidity. We tried the fairing. Many things. We did a great job. Also, in the high temperatures we did a pace that was a little bit higher than yesterday. We keep building and overall it has been a productive day.“After Qatar this was our objective, to try and understand what was going on with the front. This weekend we use a front fender with some items to know the temperature.“The problem is if you always ride a soft carcass the temperature is always high. It doesn't matter if the compound is hard and the carcass is soft, the temperature is high. This is what we saw this weekend. Today when we tried last year's carcass I felt much better sincerely.“On brakes the bike is a little bit more stable. It means the problem is in the rubber. We completely collapse the rubber. I hope in the future we can try one more time this stiffer tyre.”