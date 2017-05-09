MotoGP »

Fourth fastest Espargaro finds front tyre gains

9 May 2017
Aleix Espargaro is fourth fastest in Monday's post-race test at Jerez; says Michelin's stiffer front tyre “much better”.
Fourth fastest Espargaro finds front tyre gains
Fourth fastest Espargaro finds front tyre gains
On Monday Aleix Espargaro found marginal gains with Aprilia's RS-GP around Jerez and Michelin's stiffer front tyre construction, and said the difference with the rubber “was much better.”

The Catalan ended the post-race test an impressive fourth, and was one of only four men, along with Maverick Viñales, Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa, to lap the 2.9-mile track in the 1m 38s.

A new swingarm, changed settings and Michelin's front tyre that was under reconsideration were all on the elder Espargaro's testing list, a day after he finished the Spanish Grand Prix in ninth.

Notoriously demanding on the front tyre, Espargaro put the stiffer front construction through its paces, and felt it was an upgrade on what he had used when racing in Qatar, Argentina, Austin and Jerez.

“We have tried many, many things,” he said. “The most important thing to try was the front stability on brakes because this was what we've been fighting against all season. The bike is stable when braking but when you release the brake, the stability disappear.

“We tried the 'new' front carcass of Michelin and it looks a little bit better because when you release the front brake the bike keeps a little bit more stability, as you put all the weight into the rubber.

“Also, we tried many things with the frame to improve the rigidity. We tried the fairing. Many things. We did a great job. Also, in the high temperatures we did a pace that was a little bit higher than yesterday. We keep building and overall it has been a productive day.

“After Qatar this was our objective, to try and understand what was going on with the front. This weekend we use a front fender with some items to know the temperature.

“The problem is if you always ride a soft carcass the temperature is always high. It doesn't matter if the compound is hard and the carcass is soft, the temperature is high. This is what we saw this weekend. Today when we tried last year's carcass I felt much better sincerely.

“On brakes the bike is a little bit more stable. It means the problem is in the rubber. We completely collapse the rubber. I hope in the future we can try one more time this stiffer tyre.”


MotoGP Jerez - 6 Unforgettable Moments! by Crash_net






Tagged as: Dani Pedrosa , Espargaro , Marquez
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Aleix Espargaro, Spanish MotoGP 2017
Sylvain Guintoli Suzuki Jerez test
Pedrosa, Spanish MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Dovizioso, Vinales, Spanish MotoGP 2017
Rossi,Vinales, Spanish MotoGP 2017
Zarco, Lorenzo Spanish MotoGP 2017
Vinales, Petrucci, Spanish MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Petrucci, Spanish MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Spanish MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Spanish MotoGP 2017
Baz, Spanish MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Spanish MotoGP 2017
Lorenzo, Spanish MotoGP 2017
Pedrosa, Spanish MotoGP 2017
Lorenzo, Spanish MotoGP 2017
Lorenzo, Spanish MotoGP 2017
Pedrosa, Spanish MotoGP 2017
Pedrosa, Spanish MotoGP 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 