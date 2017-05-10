Lowes: There was something weird going on

A day on from a tough race under the Andalusian sun and Sam Lowes was still at a loss to explain the behaviour of his Aprilia RS-GP through the 27 laps, which felt vastly different to what he experienced during Monday's post-race test.Lowes had labelled Sunday as the “worst race of my life” after he just finished outside the points in 16th, after failing to match his pace from free practice.A day later and the Englishman was running low 1m 41s, two seconds quicker than his lap times on Sunday.“It was different,” Lowes said of Monday's track conditions. “I went out today, on my second lap, was a second faster than my best race lap, and I felt like I was going slow.“So there was something weird going on yesterday. Every lap I've done today was 1m 41s. A few 40s. I've not used the soft tyre today, whereas my team-mate's been on the soft tyre a lot. I feel quite good. We made a good step.“We went out on exactly the same bike this morning and the first lap was a 1m 40.8s. [I have] No answers, mate. Just the track being different.Could the temperatures have been an influence? “We stopped just before the race time and I did a 1m 41.0s. that was not so bad. Maybe the Moto2 tyre or something different. everyone is doing the same pace today as all weekend, if you take out the race. The pace now is normal. It was something strange.”Along with Michelin's stiffer front tyre construction, Lowes was putting a new Aprilia swingarm through its paces, which is aimed at aiding rider feeling when he first gets on the throttle.“We had some issues, lost a bit of time, but we found a few good things. With the new track surface in Le Mans I think we can definitely help. Here the track's not so grippy but there are still some good points.“It's to keep the bike more stable when we first touch the gas. When we've got the grip we should be able to push more into the track. Here it's not such a big difference.”Commenting on the stiffer front tyre, Lowes said, “It was quite OK. For us it'll be better if they do bring it because of the braking stability. You can go in and turn on the brake. Before the tyre squashes a bit and you can't turn the bike. A little bit better. Not massive. But a difference. The other one squashes and loses its shape. Then you get more wear.”