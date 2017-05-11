McPhee: One of those weekends to forget

John McPhee described the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez as a weekend to forget after he crashed out of a point scoring finish on the 15th of 23 laps on Sunday morning.The Scot found his Honda NSF250R to be a bit of a wild ride in qualifying and admitted to there being “some mistakes on my side and some from the team” as he sough solutions to set-up issues on Saturday.A lowly 26th place in qualifying gave McPhee an uphill task on Sunday, but he nonetheless rose quickly to 13th, at the front of a fairly frantic second group of riders. There, the 22-year old found himself riding on the limit, attempting to keep his pursuers behind.Having endured a few near moments, McPhee's front gave way at turn one, his first non-score of the year, and a frustrating end to a weekend that had promised so much.“Compared to the test when we were here the bike wasn't working in the same way,” said McPhee, speaking to Crash.net on Sunday. “We got unlucky in qualifying with a bad tyre, and then a bad tyre choice. We got a little bit led down the wrong path.“For that reason we were too far back in qualifying. We knew all along we had the pace. We knew we could fight at the front. But I gave myself a lot of work to do in the race, coming from so far back. When I got to that point I could keep that rhythm going lap after lap.“I just couldn't close the gap. I had some big moments with the front but I knew I had a big group behind me. I just had to keep on riding at the limit and the tyre basically overloaded and gave way. One of those weekends to forget.“There were definitely some mistakes on my side and some from the team but it's all part of the championship. There are 18 races and not every weekend is going to go perfectly. We've got another chance in two weeks. We'll regroup and come back stronger.“To be honest, the track conditions were worse because of the temperatures. For our problems with the feeling, it was just a bit of bad luck, a couple of bad choices. We lost valuable track time when we needed it. One of them things.”The result sees McPhee slip to fourth in the championship standings, but with the Majorcan Joan Mir unable to fend off Aron Canet and Romano Fenati late into Sunday's 23-lap thriller, the Scot is just 25 points back of the championship lead.A win, and McPhee would be right back on track. “Because the season started off so well obviously when you're not right up there you get frustrated,” he said. “The thing is we know we can be strong every single week. We just need things to come together.“We've definitely got the pace. We can definitely do the lap times. That's really important. The rest of it is just getting the wee small things that bring it all together.“We're only four races in so it's still really early to look at the championship as such but we're not far away. One win will put us straight back up there so that's where we're aiming.”