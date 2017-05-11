MotoGP »

Moto2: Mackenzie replaces Kent at Kiefer

11 May 2017
Reigning British Supersport champion Tarran Mackenzie steps into the void left by Danny Kent at Kiefer Racing in the Moto2 championship.
Moto2: Mackenzie replaces Kent at Kiefer
Moto2: Mackenzie replaces Kent at Kiefer
Kiefer Racing has wasted little time in replacing Danny Kent in their Moto2 squad, and today announced that reigning British Supersport champion Tarran Mackenzie will fill the seat for the remainder of the season.

The younger of the two Mackenzie brothers that have been operating in the British championship this season will make his grand prix debut aboard a Suter chassis at the French Grand Prix at Le Mans.

Team boss Stefan Kiefer has revealed Mackenzie's sensational form in this season's British Supersport championship, where he has taken a remarkable six wins from as many starts, was a major factor in his decision to sign the 21-year old.

Having won the '16 series at his first attempt, Mackenzie failed to lose a race after signing for the McCAMS Yamaha team at the beginning of the year, and currently holds a 54-point championship lead over David Allingham.

The Scot has now left British Supersport to focus on completing the '17 Moto2 campaign, meaning the team is on the lookout for a new rider. “We know it's a fantastic opportunity to race in GPs,” read a team statement on Facebook. “We wish him all the best with the rest of the season and we will be having a think on who to replace him with for the rest of the Dickies BSB British Supersport Championship.”

Mackenzie may not have any GP experience, but he did compete in the Red Bull Rookies cup in 2012 and '13, enjoying a best finish of ninth, and ensuring he already has some experience at six tracks (Assen, the Sachsenring, Brno, Silverstone, Misano and Aragon) that are still to run this year.

Of his first chance in grand prix racing, Mackenzie said, “"I am incredibly grateful to be given this opportunity by Kiefer Racing to compete in the Moto 2 World Championship. I'm excited to take on this tough new challenge and I will give Stefan and his team my total commitment as I get used to the new bike and circuits.

“I have to say a big thanks to the McCAMS Yamaha Team and Yamaha UK for allowing me to follow my dream. I will always remember the special times we had together."

Tarran follows in the footsteps of father Niall, who raced in the 250cc class in 1985, '86 and '95 between a spell in the 500cc series that lastest from '87 to '94, and older brother Taylor, who contested the 2011 125cc championship.

It means Kiefer has quickly replaced Kent, who walked away from the team after morning warm-up at the Circuit of the Americas, due a build up of frustrations through 2016 and early season.

Federico Fuligni stood in for the departed Englishman at Jerez, but Kiefer had made it clear that this was only a temporary stand in. Mackenzie's arrival means there will once again be a British presence in each of the three grand prix classes.

Of Mackenzie's signing, Kiefer said, “The last few weeks proved out as very hectic for us, after Danny surprisingly announced in Austin, that he won't no longer available for us. So, we had to find a replacement rider which was not an easy task. Our target was to sign a young rider who also has the capability to compete in this hard-fought championship.

“We are very happy that we found with Tarran Mackenzie a young and also successful rider. We are delighted to welcome Tarran in our team already in Le Mans next week. We will give him the best possible support so he can quickly get familiarized in Moto2."

Meanwhile, Kent has tested Aki Ajo's KTM Moto3 machine at Jerez this week, before a wildcard showing at the French Grand Prix. At this moment, the team insist there are no plans for Kent to compete beyond Le Mans.











Tagged as: MacKenzie
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Tarran Mackenzie Kiefer Moto2
Tarran MacKenzie, Red Bull Rookies MotoGP Cup Race 1, German MotoGP 2013
Mackenzie, Redbull Rookies, Dutch MotoGP 2013
Tarran Mackenzie, Red Bull Rookes Cup Race 1, Grand Prix of the Americas, 2013
Tarran Mackenzie, Red Bull Rookes Cup Race 1, Grand Prix of the Americas, 2013
Tarran MacKenzie, Red Bull Rookies Cup, Araon MotoGP 2012
Tarran Mackenzie, Red Bull Rookes Cup, German MotoGP 2012
Mackenzie, Redbull Rookies Cup, Portuguese MotoGP 2012
Mackenzie, Redbull Rookies Cup, Portuguese MotoGP 2012
Mackenzie, Redbull Rookies Cup, Portuguese MotoGP 2012
Mackenzie, Redbull Rookies Cup, Portuguese MotoGP 2012
Mackenzie, Redbull Rookies Cup, Portuguese MotoGP 2012
Mackenzie, Redbull Rookies Cup, Portuguese MotoGP 2012
Niall MacKenzie, Spanish MotoGP 2012
Niall MacKenzie, Spanish MotoGP 2012
Niall MacKenzie, Spanish MotoGP 2012
Mackenzie, 125 race, Valencia MotoGP 2011
Mackenzie, 125 race, Valencia MotoGP 2011

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


Navelgazer

May 11, 2017 1:05 PM

Now that is finally some good news for fans of Taz. Was saying in the pub just the other day that IMO he needs to get a chance to shine on the big stage soon, rather than just hang around BSB forever or possibly WSS. I can't wait to see how he gets on! Ref the BSS seat he vacates, does anyone know what Andy Reid is doing this year? Might just be selected footage on TV. but haven't heard him mentioned at all this year...


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 