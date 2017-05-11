Moto2: Mackenzie replaces Kent at Kiefer

Kiefer Racing has wasted little time in replacing Danny Kent in their Moto2 squad, and today announced that reigning British Supersport champion Tarran Mackenzie will fill the seat for the remainder of the season.The younger of the two Mackenzie brothers that have been operating in the British championship this season will make his grand prix debut aboard a Suter chassis at the French Grand Prix at Le Mans.Team boss Stefan Kiefer has revealed Mackenzie's sensational form in this season's British Supersport championship, where he has taken a remarkable six wins from as many starts, was a major factor in his decision to sign the 21-year old.Having won the '16 series at his first attempt, Mackenzie failed to lose a race after signing for the McCAMS Yamaha team at the beginning of the year, and currently holds a 54-point championship lead over David Allingham.The Scot has now left British Supersport to focus on completing the '17 Moto2 campaign, meaning the team is on the lookout for a new rider. “We know it's a fantastic opportunity to race in GPs,” read a team statement on Facebook. “We wish him all the best with the rest of the season and we will be having a think on who to replace him with for the rest of the Dickies BSB British Supersport Championship.”Mackenzie may not have any GP experience, but he did compete in the Red Bull Rookies cup in 2012 and '13, enjoying a best finish of ninth, and ensuring he already has some experience at six tracks (Assen, the Sachsenring, Brno, Silverstone, Misano and Aragon) that are still to run this year.Of his first chance in grand prix racing, Mackenzie said, “"I am incredibly grateful to be given this opportunity by Kiefer Racing to compete in the Moto 2 World Championship. I'm excited to take on this tough new challenge and I will give Stefan and his team my total commitment as I get used to the new bike and circuits.“I have to say a big thanks to the McCAMS Yamaha Team and Yamaha UK for allowing me to follow my dream. I will always remember the special times we had together."Tarran follows in the footsteps of father Niall, who raced in the 250cc class in 1985, '86 and '95 between a spell in the 500cc series that lastest from '87 to '94, and older brother Taylor, who contested the 2011 125cc championship.It means Kiefer has quickly replaced Kent, who walked away from the team after morning warm-up at the Circuit of the Americas, due a build up of frustrations through 2016 and early season.Federico Fuligni stood in for the departed Englishman at Jerez, but Kiefer had made it clear that this was only a temporary stand in. Mackenzie's arrival means there will once again be a British presence in each of the three grand prix classes.Of Mackenzie's signing, Kiefer said, “The last few weeks proved out as very hectic for us, after Danny surprisingly announced in Austin, that he won't no longer available for us. So, we had to find a replacement rider which was not an easy task. Our target was to sign a young rider who also has the capability to compete in this hard-fought championship.“We are very happy that we found with Tarran Mackenzie a young and also successful rider. We are delighted to welcome Tarran in our team already in Le Mans next week. We will give him the best possible support so he can quickly get familiarized in Moto2."Meanwhile, Kent has tested Aki Ajo's KTM Moto3 machine at Jerez this week, before a wildcard showing at the French Grand Prix. At this moment, the team insist there are no plans for Kent to compete beyond Le Mans.