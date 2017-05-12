Marquez: Zarco is learning like me

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez has backed star rookie Johann Zarco's aggressive approach, saying it is the right way to learn the limits in MotoGP.The Monster Yamaha Tech 3 rider, who sensationally led his first premier class laps before falling in Qatar, again grabbed the early limelight when he passed Valentino Rossi, Maverick Vinales, Cal Crutchlow, Andrea Iannone and Marquez in the opening laps of the Spanish Grand Prix.Still unfazed, the reigning Moto2 champion set his sights on race leader Dani Pedrosa, but was forced to yield after several big scares. Marquez and later Jorge Lorenzo overtook the Frenchman, who still delivered his best MotoGP result with fourth place, as the top Yamaha rider."Zarco was already really impressive in Qatar," Marquez said. "Here I fought with him for two or three laps because still my rear tyre was not good enough and he was pushing a lot."It reminds me a bit of myself when I arrived in MotoGP; really aggressive, pushing on the limit, warnings, nearly crashing… but in the end, it is the way to learn. If he wants to learn he need to be like this, he needs to push from the beginning and try to arrive where he can."I think he is going in a good way and he is the first Yamaha, so not so bad."Lorenzo held the Frenchman at bay for much of the race before gaining ground in the closing stages to secure his first Ducati podium."I like a lot the attitude of Johann because he just thinks about racing, he trains a lot and he's very determined on the bike. And if he has won the world championship twice in Moto2 it's because he is very good," Lorenzo said. "Obviously the Yamaha for a rookie gives you a lot of confidence and is a easy bike, but for sure he's very fast."Zarco was chastised by Rossi after the pair made contact in Austin and Lorenzo warned:"He is very determined. Sometimes a little too determined, especially when he's fighting with other riders. He needs to be a little more careful because these bikes are bigger than Moto2 bikes."But apart from that I like his attitude and he's a really, really good rider."Despite his Qatar DNF, Zarco is up to sixth in the world championship and the top satellite rider.