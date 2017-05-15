Excitement, pressure for home hero Zarco

All eyes will be on home hero Johann Zarco this weekend, as the MotoGP rookie arrives at Le Mans on the back of his best yet premier-class result.Zarco spent the opening eleven laps at Jerez in a podium position, putting passes on the likes of Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, Maverick Vinales, Cal Crutchlow and Andrea Iannone.While triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo ultimately beat the Monster Yamaha Tech 3 rider to the final podium place, fourth put Zarco sixth in the world championship and the leading satellite rider.The double Moto2 champion, who also led on his race debut in Qatar, says he is feeling a mixture of excitement and pressure as he prepares for what could be a weekend of 'Zarco-mania'."I am excited about racing in my home country because the beginning of this season has been superb so far in MotoGP with the Monster Yamaha Tech 3 team," Zarco said. "As a result, I think that the French fans are waiting for me and for this event. There is some pressure but I tried to manage it at home, in the week before the GP, where I rested and saved the positive energy."The first three venues that we have visited this year are much bigger than Le Mans, but the Bugatti circuit is small like the Jerez track. In addition, I have the advantage of knowing that because I had a good feeling in Spain, I can have a great feeling in France."I will fight for the best position and possibly even a top three because I am always getting closer and closer to the rostrum, which is the main target. I aim to have a strong race and then fight for the podium to make the Tech 3 team, myself and all the French fans happy."As the only French-based team in the MotoGP class, team manager Herve Poncharal is used to home pressure at Le Mans. But even he admits the 2017 event will set a new level."This year it will be an even more special race because we have a French rider in our MotoGP team," Poncharal said. "He is the double Moto2 World Champion and the man who is leading the 'Rookie of the year' fight, plus he is the top independent rider in the championship standings and his name is Johann Zarco!"We have always had a lot of support in Le Mans, but this time we will have more, because of Johann. This is really exciting but it goes without saying that there's pressure on everyone."The French Grand Prix will not bring us more points than any another round, but for us, it's the place where we want to do well and put on a good show for our home crowd. There are a lot of people who just come to this race and for sure most of them will be behind Johann and Tech 3 so this is a round where we would really like to get a great result."We know that the Yamaha is always good at the Bugatti circuit and the track has been resurfaced so it will have more grip and no more big bumps. Clearly, the lap time will be quicker but we have to see how we get on."The weather is always difficult in Le Mans, and it looks like we could have rain showers on all three days, which is another tricky thing to handle. Yet, we fully trust Michelin to bring the best tyres and the right compounds to match the new track surface and the weather conditions which we may encounter."Johann will be the home hero, but we also have Jonas Folger who is doing an exceptional job in his rookie season and we are happy with his work and determination."Folger has scored points in all four races and is joint seventh in the world championship with Cal Crutchlow."It's the home grand prix for the team so of course, it's a special race and there will be a lot of fans supporting us trackside in France," said the German. "The circuit has recently been resurfaced so we will be able to experience the new asphalt, which I am excited about."I remember that it was a bit bumpy in the last few years and I had some trouble with this, plus I had a few crashes. However, it's going to be great this year because I really like this circuit and combined with the fact that there will be new tarmac, it will be fun. I hope that we can continue working in the same way that we did in Jerez, and I will do my absolute best to get a strong result for the team in France."Zarco will be one three French riders in the MotoGP class this weekend, alongside Loris Baz (Avintia Ducati) and Sylvain Guintoli, substituting for the injured Alex Rins at Suzuki.Zarco only took one podium finish in the smaller classes at Le Mans, courtesy of a third place in the 2015 Moto2 race.