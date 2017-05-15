New asymmetric front part of Michelin Le Mans line-up

A new asymmetric front tyre is among Michelin's MotoGP line-up for their home French round at Le Mans this weekend.Data from a recent test on the new asphalt allowed the company to prepare a series of tyres suited to the improved grip levels.As at all races this season, soft, medium and hard compounds will be available for the front and rear slicks.However, while the stop-go circuit is not particularly hard on tyres, the new surface provides a greater amount of grip. To cope with this grip, and the extra right-hand turns, the hard compound front tyre - plus all the rear tyres - will be of an asymmetric design.Asymmetric front Michelins have previously been used at Sachsenring, Aragon, Phillip Island and Valencia, but this is the first time the feature has been used at Le Mans or with the new-for-2017 profile and construction as used at all races so far this season.It is rumoured that an announcement on the future of the alternative front tyre construction, which was re-tested last Monday at Jerez, might also be made this weekend.“This is a very important weekend for us as the home Grand Prix always has a special meaning, as well as the added expectation," said Piero Taramasso, Michelin Motorsport Two-Wheel Manager. "The French people are very partisan and will certainly be right behind us, so we must perform for them as well as all the Michelin personnel that will be trackside."We had a good test at Le Mans earlier this month to try the new surface and gather as much data as possible about which compounds we will use. This has enabled us to go back to Clermont-Ferrand and prepare a range of tyres that will give optimum performance around this famous circuit."The new asphalt will provide grip in the dry and as we found at the test - because it rained in the morning - it also has very impressive adhesion in the wet, which could prove important as the weather can certainly be changeable at Le Mans.”The Michelin Power Rain tyres will be offered in soft and medium compounds.