Marquez within reach of title lead

16 May 2017
"The championship is once again very close" - Marc Marquez.
Although forced to settle for second at Jerez behind team-mate Dani Pedrosa, Marc Marquez is now within striking distance of MotoGP title leaders Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi.

Heading into this weekend's French round, Rossi is just four points ahead of Marquez and Yamaha team-mate Vinales two in front. That means victory for Marquez on Sunday would propel the Repsol Honda rider into the championship lead for the first time this season.

However recent history suggests it will be no easy task.

The stop-go Le Mans circuit highlights Honda's weakness in acceleration and Marquez hasn't been on the French Grand Prix podium since victory in 2014.

“Le Mans is particular and different from many other layouts of the Championship. It's a really narrow, short track with a lot of stop-and-go corners. To make an example, it's the opposite of the Montmeló circuit, but still quite enjoyable."

A further unknown factor is a complete resurfacing of the circuit ahead of this year's race.

"The surface is new and we'll discover it on Friday morning. The grip should be better and that's positive for us riders and also for the fans as it means a better show," Marquez said.

"We must wait and see how it goes there - this year it's even more difficult to make any predictions. We just have to continue like we've done in the last races, working hard, with the right mentality, because the championship is once again very close.”


ZeFrenchAngle

May 16, 2017 12:14 PM
Last Edited 1 minute ago

Guna4699: Who saw this coming? only couple of races ago Marc was thought to have made his worst start to a season and would take almost half the season to recover. Now within next 2 races he is within reach. Who knows what we have in store for this weekend? This is why this motogp is a great spectacle than F1.
Not just that, Guna4699 - it is truly a topsy turvy season so far : Valentino has actually been totally unhappy with his bike throughout the winter test and in all 4 GPs so far, to the point of finishing 10th last time round, and yet he is leading the championship ! While we're talking about the craziness of this season, let's continue : after the astounding winter testing he had, and his wins in the first two GPs, Maverick was touted as odds-on Champion in waiting - he has now been reeled in completely. Crazy season so far indeed !

Guna4699

May 16, 2017 12:04 PM
Last Edited 2 hours 6 minutes ago

Who saw this coming? only couple of races ago Marc was thought to have made his worst start to a season and would take almost half the season to recover. Now within next 2 races he is within reach. Who knows what we have in store for this weekend? This is why this motogp is a great spectacle than F1.


