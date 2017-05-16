Marquez within reach of title lead

Although forced to settle for second at Jerez behind team-mate Dani Pedrosa, Marc Marquez is now within striking distance of MotoGP title leaders Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi.Heading into this weekend's French round, Rossi is just four points ahead of Marquez and Yamaha team-mate Vinales two in front. That means victory for Marquez on Sunday would propel the Repsol Honda rider into the championship lead for the first time this season.However recent history suggests it will be no easy task.The stop-go Le Mans circuit highlights Honda's weakness in acceleration and Marquez hasn't been on the French Grand Prix podium since victory in 2014.“Le Mans is particular and different from many other layouts of the Championship. It's a really narrow, short track with a lot of stop-and-go corners. To make an example, it's the opposite of the Montmeló circuit, but still quite enjoyable."A further unknown factor is a complete resurfacing of the circuit ahead of this year's race."The surface is new and we'll discover it on Friday morning. The grip should be better and that's positive for us riders and also for the fans as it means a better show," Marquez said."We must wait and see how it goes there - this year it's even more difficult to make any predictions. We just have to continue like we've done in the last races, working hard, with the right mentality, because the championship is once again very close.”