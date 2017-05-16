Pedrosa a dark horse in championship chase

Dani Pedrosa is well known for winning a premier-class race in every season since he joined MotoGP in 2006.The Repsol Honda star continued that run with his first victory of 2017 last time at Jerez.Victory at round four was also the earliest in the season Pedrosa has won a race since 2013 and put the Spaniard within ten points of Valentino Rossi and the world championship lead.Squeezed between Pedrosa and Rossi in the points table are Maverick Vinales and Marc Marquez, meaning the results of this weekend's French round are almost certain to shuffle the championship order.“After a great weekend in Jerez we now head to Le Mans in a very positive mood," Pedrosa said. "The French GP is always challenging. To begin with the weather is usually quite changeable which makes it difficult to find rhythm in the practice sessions or to plan how to improve run-by-run as it may be too cold or the total opposite, very hot."The track itself is very short and the smallest differences in the lap times can make a great difference in the standings. I hope the bike works well on the new asphalt. You need good acceleration and good braking, but consistency is the real key. We are working well with the team and we'll try to maintain the same level also there."Pedrosa, the most successful rider without a MotoGP title, took back-to-back wins at Jerez and Le Mans in 2013.