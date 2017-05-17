MotoGP, F1 seek to avoid calendar clashes

Discussions have taken place between senior management of the F1 and MotoGP World Championships in an attempt to avoid future calendar clashes.Both championships held their opening two rounds of 2017 on the same weekends and a further six events are scheduled for the same day, including the final three races of the MotoGP season.According to, Formula One's new managing director for motorsport Ross Brawn met with Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta at last weekend's Spanish F1 round to discuss "areas of cooperation and how we can learn from what each of us does".The Englishman described the calendar clashes as "not smart", adding: "It's difficult to juggle dates, and you can't always achieve what you want, but at least we're having a dialogue to try and work it out."Brawn also praised the 'meritocracy' and 'progression' from Moto3 to Moto2 and MotoGP as well as the financial support satellite teams receive from Dorna."I think it's interesting looking at the commercial side, the way they structure the teams and the deals and the way it works for the customer teams," Brawn said.Independent teams receive 2.2million Euros from Dorna for each rider, which covers the maximum (capped) price of leasing machinery (two bikes) for that rider from the factories.However F1 currently requires that each team is also an independent constructor, meaning leasing of a complete vehicle from another team is not possible.