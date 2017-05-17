Danny Kent eager to grasp 'great opportunity'

The French Grand Prix could be the most important weekend of Danny Kent's career since winning the Moto3 title at Valencia 2015.The Englishman, who walked out of the Kiefer Moto2 team at round three in Austin, has been given a wild-card ride for the factory Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto3 team at Le Mans.At present there are no official plans beyond this weekend, but a strong performance for the reigning world champion's would potentially keep Kent on the top KTM seat, or at least in the frame for other leading Moto3 rides.Meanwhile a weak performance would compound the question marks raised by splitting from Kiefer so early in the season.Kent, who previously raced for the Ajo team in 2012 (KTM) and 2014 (Husqvarna), tested the 2017 bike at Jerez last week."I'm really looking forward to the French GP. I like the Le Mans circuit and I enjoy riding there," Kent said. "Last week I was able to test in Jerez, to prepare for this wild-card appearance and familiarise myself with both the KTM and the team again."It is clear that I need a little more time to fully adapt to the bike, but considering that I only rode for one day, I think we did a great job. I will try to push at 110% and give the team a great result."I want to thank Red Bull, KTM and Aki [Ajo] for giving me this great opportunity."Kent will ride alongside team regulars Niccolo Antonelli and Bo Bendsneyder.