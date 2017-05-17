Vinales back in 'positive mind' after strong test

After two miserable events, Maverick Vinales heads to Le Mans 'with a positive mind' thanks to an impressive showing in the Jerez post-race test.Unbeaten in the opening two MotoGP rounds, Vinales has scored just ten out of a possible 50 points in the two races since; a fall in Texas being following by grip troubles in Spain.Fortunately for Vinales, team-mate and title leader Valentino Rossi suffered even greater difficulties at Jerez and the young Spaniard is now just two points from the top.Nonetheless, with Honda riders Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa now snapping at their heels, Vinales - like Rossi - needs a return to the sharp end this weekend."The race in Jerez was very difficult for us. Now we have to understand about what happened and try to improve this weekend at the Le Mans circuit," Vinales said. "Luckily during the test on Monday in Jerez we had a totally different result, it was a really good test."For that reason we're arriving in France with a positive mind. Le Mans is a good track for us, it suits my riding style, and we can do a really good job there."The French Grand Prix has happy memories for Vinales who claimed his first MotoGP podium for Suzuki one year ago, behind the M1s of Jorge Lorenzo and Rossi. Like Rossi, Vinales also got to sample the new asphalt during a pre-Jerez test.