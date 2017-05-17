MotoGP »

MotoGP France: Vinales back in 'positive mind' after strong test

17 May 2017
"Luckily during the test on Monday in Jerez we had a totally different result" - Maverick Vinales.
Vinales back in 'positive mind' after strong test
MotoGP France: Vinales back in 'positive mind' after strong test
After two miserable events, Maverick Vinales heads to Le Mans 'with a positive mind' thanks to an impressive showing in the Jerez post-race test.

Unbeaten in the opening two MotoGP rounds, Vinales has scored just ten out of a possible 50 points in the two races since; a fall in Texas being following by grip troubles in Spain.

Fortunately for Vinales, team-mate and title leader Valentino Rossi suffered even greater difficulties at Jerez and the young Spaniard is now just two points from the top.

Nonetheless, with Honda riders Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa now snapping at their heels, Vinales - like Rossi - needs a return to the sharp end this weekend.

"The race in Jerez was very difficult for us. Now we have to understand about what happened and try to improve this weekend at the Le Mans circuit," Vinales said. "Luckily during the test on Monday in Jerez we had a totally different result, it was a really good test.

"For that reason we're arriving in France with a positive mind. Le Mans is a good track for us, it suits my riding style, and we can do a really good job there."

The French Grand Prix has happy memories for Vinales who claimed his first MotoGP podium for Suzuki one year ago, behind the M1s of Jorge Lorenzo and Rossi. Like Rossi, Vinales also got to sample the new asphalt during a pre-Jerez test.


Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...

Tagged as: Vinales
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Vinales, Spanish MotoGP race 2017
Sylvain Guintoli tests ahead of Suzuki MotoGP debut (pic: Suzuki)
Suter MMX 500 (pic: Suter)
Tarran Mackenzie Kiefer Moto2
Sylvain Guintoli Suzuki Jerez test
Pedrosa, Spanish MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Dovizioso, Vinales, Spanish MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Vinales, Spanish MotoGP 2017
Zarco, Lorenzo Spanish MotoGP 2017
Vinales, Petrucci, Spanish MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Petrucci, Spanish MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Spanish MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Spanish MotoGP 2017
Baz, Spanish MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Spanish MotoGP 2017
Lorenzo, Spanish MotoGP 2017
Pedrosa, Spanish MotoGP 2017
Lorenzo, Spanish MotoGP 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


Guna4699

May 17, 2017 2:27 PM

Good Monday after a bad race isn't enough,, it is still a dangerous concern if they haven't figured out what caused the Sunday nightmare. That'll be helpful to avoid them from happening again. Know the devils more than the angels.


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 