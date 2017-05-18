MotoGP »

MotoGP sends its support to Nicky Hayden

18 May 2017
As MotoGP gathers for this weekend's French Grand Prix at Le Mans, all attention is on the condition of former champion Nicky Hayden
The MotoGP community has been shocked by the news of Nicky Hayden's serious road accident, while cycling near Misano in Italy.


The American raced in MotoGP from 2003-2015, claiming three wins, 28 podiums and the 2006 world championship.

Hayden then switched to World Superbike and is part of an elite group of riders to win races in both world championships.

The 35-year-old is universally liked and respected throughout both paddocks, as a racer and a person. Hayden was called-up by Honda for two replacement MotoGP rides last year, in between his WorldSBK commitments.

Here are some of the messages of support from MotoGP riders past and present:

Use the hashtag #GoNicky to send your message of support.


Nicky è uno dei migliori amici che ho avuto nel paddock.siamo stati compagni di squadra con la Honda nel suo anno da rookie,il 2003,quando era un giovane debuttante alla prima esperienza europea.quella stagione si chiuse con il mondiale per me e con il suo primo podio a Phillip Island.dopo qualche anno abbiamo lottato uno contro l'altro per il mondiale 2006 fino all'ultima gara e alla fine,purtroppo per me,mi ha battuto ed è diventato il campione del mondo della MotoGP.dopo la gara ci siamo dati la mano e ci siamo abbracciati.in seguito siamo stati ancora compagni di squadra nei difficili anni della Ducati,quando parecchie volte abbiamo lottato all'ultimo sangue,magari per conquistare l'ultimo posto nella top five.Nicky veniva spesso al Ranch,dove era sempre uno spettacolo vederlo e cercare di carpire qualche segreto battagliandoci insieme,perché lui è uno dei più veloci flattisti del mondo e prima di passare all'asfalto ha vinto le più importanti gare di Flat Track americano come il Peoria TT. Il più bel ricordo che ho di lui però è quando è venuto a darmi la mano dopo la sfortunata gara di Valencia 2015,durante il giro d'onore.per lui era l'addio alla MotoGP,io avevo appena perso il mondiale.il suo sguardo di supporto dentro il casco è uno dei pochi ricordi positivi che ho di quel giorno.Forza Nicky,siamo tutti con te.

A post shared by valeyellow46 (@valeyellow46) on


Translation: Nicky is one of the best friends I've ever had in the paddock. We've been team-mates with Honda in his rookie year, 2003, when he was a young debutant in his first European experience. That season ended with the title for me and with his first podium at Phillip Island.
After a few years we fought against each other for the 2006 World Championship until the last race and in the end, unfortunately for me, he beat me and became the champion of the MotoGP world. After the race we shook hands and embraced.
Later we were team-mates in the difficult years at Ducati, when several times we fought to the end, maybe to win the last place in the top five.
Nicky often came to the Ranch, where it was always great to see him and try to capture some secret battling together, because he is one of the fastest flat trackers in the world and before going to the asphalt he won the most important American Flat Track competitions com And the Peoria TT.
The most beautiful thing I have about him is when he came to shake hands with me after the unlucky race of Valencia 2015, on the lap of honour. For him it was the farewell to MotoGP, I had just lost the world title. His supporting look from inside the helmet is one of the few positive memories I have of that day.
For Nicky, we're all with you.

Get well soon mate, we hope you stay OK. Fingers crossed for you🙏🏼

A post shared by Maverick Viñales Official (@maverickvinales25) on













Be strong @nicky_hayden my prayers and thoughts are with you so much at the moment!! fight

A post shared by Jack Miller (@jackmilleraus) on
































ZeFrenchAngle

May 18, 2017 10:23 AM

Ax1464: Hmm. Seems like someone is missing from the well-wishers.
As Guna4699 says this is a totally inappropriate and lamentable time to try to stir things. Valentino ALWAYS gives his well wishes privately, direct to the persons/families involved. Simoncelli, etc... And he is not the only one - many others prefer private direct messages. Best wishes in this fight Nicky.

cossiegaz

May 18, 2017 12:37 PM

Sometimes I really do question why I am a fan of Valentino Rossi, even in circumstances like this when a fellow racers life is hanging in the balance he has to turn it into an opportunity to emphasise the fact that he thinks Lorenzo and Marquez stole a championship from him. Absolutely disgusting!!


