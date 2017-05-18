Rossi, Marquez 'hoping for the best' for Hayden

Riders send a message of support to Nicky Hayden before the start of the pre-event press conference #FrenchGP #MotoGP @NickyHayden pic.twitter.com/ajJfyaSk96 — Crash MotoGP (@crash_motogp) May 18, 2017



As riders gathered at Le Mans for this weekend's French MotoGP, friend and former rival Nicky Hayden was at the forefront of their thoughts.The 2006 world champion, now racing in World Superbike, is in aafter being hit by a car while training on his bicycle in Rimini, Italy yesterday.The six riders present in the pre-event press conference held a banner of support for Hayden, before Valentino Rossi summed up his feelings:"Very bad news yesterday. Sincerely it's difficult to realise, but I spoke straight away with a friend, a doctor, who said the situation from the first moment was very difficult for Nicky. Now after a bit more time you start to understand..."It is a great shame because Nicky is a great rider for sure - a great talent, a world champion and always at the top - but especially, a very good guy. He comes from a good family of racers, his fathers and brothers, is always smiling. It's very bad."The situation is very difficult but we all hope for the best."Rossi was Hayden's first MotoGP team-mate in 2003 at Honda, and the pair were later reunited at Ducati in 2011 and 2012.Hayden's last MotoGP team-mate was Marc Marquez, the pair sharing the Repsol Honda garage at October's Australian Grand Prix when the American stood-in for the injured Dani Pedrosa.Marquez first met Hayden in his rookie 125cc grand prix season, when the #69 was a full-time rider at Repsol Honda."I've known Nicky since 2008, I arrived in the Repsol KTM team in 125 and he was a really nice guy to me," said the reigning triple MotoGP champion."In Australia last year we spent a lot of time together. It was really nice, especially we did an incredible party on the Sunday! We enjoyed it a lot. I remember he was going to sleep but then he stayed until 6am!"Like Valentino said, it's really sad. Because it's something you never expect. You take big risks every weekend on the motorbike and then something unexpected like that can happen. I wish the best for him and all his family."The usual light-hearted fan questions from social media at the end of the press conference were cancelled in light of Hayden's condition.