Rossi unsure what to expect at Le Mans

MotoGP World Championship leader Valentino Rossi says he doesn't know what to expect from this weekend's French round at Le Mans after weekend to forget at Jerez.Rossi struggled to 10th place in Spain on the Movistar Yamaha but still remains at the top of the title standings heading into the fifth round of the championship this weekend, albeit only by the slender margin of two points over team-mate Maverick Vinales.“Jerez was very upsetting for me and all the team, especially because we don't expect considering the result of the first three races and the last year,” Rossi said.“Unfortunately we lost the small advantage that we had on the two Hondas, but I'm still at the front with the points and this is positive. But for sure we have to work a lot and try to understand because in Jerez we struggled a lot in all the conditions and it looks like the marriage between the tyres and the M1 in all the track was very bad.“For this reason we don't now what to expect this weekend. Usually here, the M1 was always good, always good races in the last years. But we need to wait and we hope for a good feeling.”The weather at Le Mans on Thursday was poor with rain and cool temperatures, and Italian rider Rossi it will be important to have the chance to ride in the conditions with more rain expected in the coming days.“The weather is very bad, it is very cold and also we expect some rain. It will also be an important test under these conditions. We did one day of testing [at Le Mans] before Jerez to understand the [new] surface but the conditions on that day were not fantastic because it was very cold, wet in the morning and dry in the afternoon,” Rossi said.“They make a very good job I think because the asphalt is great and nearly no bumps, so good grip and also the tyre worked well and I think it will be positive for everybody.”