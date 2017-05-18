Podium would be a 'good result' for Marquez

Marc Marquez would be satisfied with a podium this weekend at Le Mans after admitting the French track has never been his happiest hunting ground.The MotoGP world champion says a question mark hangs over his prospects on the Repsol Honda for Sunday's race, but admits the surprise performance of the RCV at Jerez means anything is possible after he finished second behind team-mate Dani Pedrosa at circuit where Honda has struggled somewhat in the past.“In Jerez it was a great surprise for all the Honda team because normally we expect there we will struggle, but in fact it was not one of my best weekends but I was able to fight for the victory until the last laps,” Marquez said.“I'm happy for the result and also in Monday's test because I tested many things, we did many laps and I improved a little bit.“Here in Le Mans, we will see – another question mark. It is a circuit where we struggled a lot two years ago and last year but like we saw, this year is different and we have also a different kind of bike.”LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow tested at Le Mans with Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales before Jerez and Marquez says he hopes the data gathered by the British rider will enable him to start with a solid base setting in first practice on Friday.“We will try to do our best and we have some data from Cal Crutchlow when he tested here with both Yamaha riders and we will try to use a little bit to start with a good base and have a good performance,” said Marquez, who has closed to within four points of championship leader Valentino Rossi.“Sometimes during a weekend, during a championship you have a feeling to win or sometimes to finish on the podium. We will see here this weekend; I like the circuit but for some reason the result never arrived.“In 2014 I won and 2013 was also a good race; last year I was fighting for the podium so we will see. We will try to do out best and we know that a podium here will be a good result.”